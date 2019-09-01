Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) Providing Profits of -0.01072: Is it Time to Take Action?

In deep diving into the profits for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) we can see that the trailing 12 months net profit growth stands at -0.01072.

The calculation for this number is as follows: 1yr Growth Net Profit = 1 year percentage growth in Net Profit After Tax. Net profit is also referred to as the bottom line. This is one of the most closely followed ratios in terms of company financials for investors. Net profit growth is one of the main drivers of a firm’s share price.

Keeping an eye on the all the day to day happenings in the stock market can be quite a task. Investors may need to try to focus in on the most important information when attempting to examine stocks to add to the portfolio. As earnings reports continue to roll in, investors may be taking a deeper look at some of the names that they have on their shortlist. Investors may also be taking a look at future estimates and guidance provided by companies in order to get a feel of how the stock price may be affected in the future. With the equity market still trading at super high levels, investors may be wondering how much higher some stocks in the portfolio can go. Maybe there are a few winners that look like they have peaked, and investors may have to decide whether to cash in or hold out for more gains. Maybe there are a few losers that have been underperforming and need to be cut loose.

When looking to find solid stocks with smooth upward momentum, investors can take a look at the 125/250 day adjusted slope indicator. At the time of writing Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) have a current value of -23.05524. The point of this calculation is to calculate a longer term average adjusted slope value that smooths out large stock price movements by using the average of the timeframe. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on an even upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) of the Industrial Engineering sector closed the recent session at 18.840000 with a market value of $2129990.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.03620 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 36.413600 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Keeping an eye on the all the day to day happenings in the stock market can be quite a task. Investors may need to try to focus in on the most important information when attempting to examine stocks to add to the portfolio. As earnings reports continue to roll in, investors may be taking a deeper look at some of the names that they have on their shortlist. Investors may also be taking a look at future estimates and guidance provided by companies in order to get a feel of how the stock price may be affected in the future. With the equity market still trading at super high levels, investors may be wondering how much higher some stocks in the portfolio can go. Maybe there are a few winners that look like they have peaked, and investors may have to decide whether to cash in or hold out for more gains. Maybe there are a few losers that have been underperforming and need to be cut loose.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) has a debt to equity ratio of 1.71841 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.071339. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 7.14152. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s ND to MV current stands at 1.015310. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 4 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 6260. The Q.I. Value of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) currently reads 13.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 0.573981 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Germany based firm is currently valued at 17.

When examining current stock market levels, investors who have been staying on the sidelines may be wondering if now is a good time to get back into the ring. Nobody can say for sure if momentum will continue to push to the upside, and investors may be overly cautious at this stage. Studying company financials and paying attention to pertinent economic data can help the investor make more educated decisions when it comes to the stock market. It is obviously very hard for a new investor to become highly successful in the stock market right out of the gate. Doing all the homework and dedicating the proper amount of time can help the investor get on the right track to accumulating profits down the road.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.168345, the Altman Z score of 1.442356, a Montier C-Score of 3.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 17. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (DB:JUN3) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.102366, with a 5-year average of 0.093759 and an ROIC quality score of 21.063157. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

As we move closer to the close of the year, investors will be closely watching the next round of company earnings results. Investors may choose to closely follow Wall Street analyst projections around earnings periods. Analysts will typically make adjustments to estimates as the earnings date approaches. Many investors will look to see which way the estimate revisions are trending heading into the earnings report. Once the release is published, analysts have the ability to make further updates based on actual information that the company provides.

