Julian Castro Defends His Immigration Reform Plan

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 12:00 am

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro's stance on immigration, including decriminalizing border crossings and redefining the meaning of a merit-based system may be further left than that of his fellow party hopefuls, but he insists in an interview that he is "on the right path."

"I don't care first about what the party approach is, what I care about is getting this right for human beings," the former Housing and Urban Development secretary told Friday.

He added that for many years, the border crossings were not treated as a criminal act, but as a civil violation.

"A lot of the problems that we see in the system today flared up after we started treating it as a criminal offense," said Castro.

He further said he doesn't agree with President Donald Trump's stance on illegal immigration, including his call last week to focus on a merit-based immigration system, and he does not agree with Trump about what constitutes a "skilled" job.

"Do you think that you could go and spend 10 hours picking a crop in the fields of California?" said Castro. "Do you think that you could spend 10 hours in 102 degrees, underneath the blaring sun on a roof in Texas? That is skilled labor."

Castro said his grandmother came to the United States from Mexico in 1922 when she was just 7 years old, along with her little sister, because their parents had died.

"I don't know that she ever would've made it in if we use the rules that this president wants to use, and yet two generations later, one of her grandsons is a congressman and the other is a candidate for president of the United States," said Castro.