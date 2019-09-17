Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd. (SHSE:900952) Seeing a Cash Difference of -1.00000 in the Yearly Flow

Investors looking to take advantage of cash heavy shares, they might look first to the cash flow of a company, and how fast that is growing. Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd. (SHSE:900952) currently has one year cash flow growth of -1.00000 1yr Growth Cash Flow = 1 year percentage growth of a company’s Cash Flow from operations (Cash Flow Statement). Analyzing cash flow can alert shareholders to potential dangers that may result from a lack of liquidity. Looking at the positive or negative movement of a company’s reported free cash flow will help determine if it has the necessary funds to finance capital expenditures and keep paying dividends.

There are many factors that may influence stock price action. One of the most influential factors is company earnings. Company earnings reports can be extremely important for investors. Earnings reports have the ability to let investors know how well or poorly a company has been performing. Investors may try to capitalize on trading around earnings announcements. This can be a very tricky venture and may be quite risky. Studying stock price movements around earnings reports can sometimes be confusing. Often times a company will post better than expected numbers but the stock will drop in price. On the other side, shares may see a bounce even after disappointing results. Analysts try to project what numbers the company will post, but they may not be accurate for a variety of reasons. Following analyst estimates around earnings reports may be helpful, but it may be wise to proceed with caution if only going on what the analysts are saying.

In taking a look at some other key growth stats we note that the one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.44813 for Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd. (SHSE:900952) and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.26876 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at -1.00000. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 0.68276 and lastly sales growth was 0.28222.

Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd. (SHSE:900952) has a present suggested portfolio ownership rate of 0.05940 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given holding. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 17.824200 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Diving down into some additional near-term indicators we see that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.000000 for Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd. (SHSE:900952). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 6 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 8777. The Q.I. Value of Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd. (SHSE:900952) currently reads 32.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of -0.321037 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The China based firm is currently valued at 22.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.074299, the Altman Z score of 0.845200, a Montier C-Score of -1.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 37.

Investors may be trying to figure out which chart patterns or technical indicators to use. This may take some time to figure out which strategy works for each individual. Back testing specific indicators can be a good way to personally evaluate a particular method. Many investors will opt to follow trading strategies of the professionals. This may work well for some but not others. Figuring out what works and what doesn’t should help the investor make better future decisions. Some investors will choose to go against the grain and develop a contrarian approach. Pulling out substantial profits in the markets may seem like a daunting task. Playing things safe may be the choice for one investor but not the next. Many people will choose to adhere to the old saying of nothing ventured nothing gained. This of course may vary from investor to investor depending on the amount of capital available.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd. (SHSE:900952)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at .

As we move into the second half of the year, investors may be wondering what’s in store for stocks. During the summer months, markets are typically a bit more subdued. Investors might be looking to get positioned for whatever is coming. Many feel that the bull market may be losing steam, while others believe that there is plenty of room for the market to cruise higher. Market conditions can change quickly, and being prepared for the worst may help ease the burden if the tide turns unexpectedly.