Jeff Daniels: ‘End of Democracy‘ If Trump Wins in 2020

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 6:40 am

Actor Jeff Daniels ripped President Donald Trump and his supporters during a television interview Monday, saying a Trump re-election in 2020 will be akin to the "end of democracy."

"The big gamble is to go all the way to November 2020, which I agree, and lose? It's the end of democracy," Daniels told .

Daniels is currently playing Atticus Finch in the Broadway play of "," an adaptation by Aaron Sorkin. He said Trump supporters who look past Trump's purported negative qualities are a "mob."

"That's what I see when I look at Trump's rallies," he said. "At the end of the day . . . it's race. This is about the Republican Party, or a wing of it, going, 'this is our last chance to save the party, and if we don't, it's the end of the Republican Party.'"

Daniels was also critical of Republican senators for not taking a stand against Trump.