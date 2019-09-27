James Halstead Plc (JHD.L) Share Price Above Rising Trendline

In the latest session, James Halstead Plc (JHD.L) moved -4.00%, touching a recent bid of 512.00. Current price levels place the shares above the rising trendline.

One of the basic tenets put forth by Charles Dow in the Dow Theory is that security prices do trend. Trends are often measured and identified by “trendlines.” A trendline is a sloping line that is drawn between two or more prominent points on a chart. Rising trends are defined by a trendline that is drawn between two or more troughs (low points) to identify price support. Falling trend-s are defined by trendlines that are drawn between two or more peaks (high points) to identify price resistance.

A principle of technical analysis is that once a trend has been formed (two or more peaks/troughs have touched the trendline and reversed direction) it will remain intact until broken. That sounds much more simplistic than it is! The goal is to analyze the current trend using trendlines and then either invest with the current trend until the trendline is broken, or wait for the trendline to be broken and then invest with the new (opposite) trend.

One benefit of trendlines is they help distinguish emotional decisions (“I think it’s time to sell…”) from analytical decisions (“I will hold until the current rising trendline is broken”). Another benefit of trendlines is that they almost always keep you on the “right” side of the market. When using trendlines, it’s difficult to hold a security for very long when prices are falling just as it’s hard to be short when prices are rising–either way the trendline will be broken.

New investors may be trying to figure out the best way to build a solid foundation with which to make future investing decisions. There are many different paths that an investor can take once they become familiar with the territory. Some investors will choose to study professional analyst research and recommendations. This can be very useful, but many investors may feel more comfortable doing their own research. Conducting stock research may involve looking at the fundamentals of a certain company. Understanding what kind of competitive advantage a company might have compared to others in their industry may help weed out some of the more undesirable stocks. Because there is no one way to properly conduct stock research, investors may need to try a few different methods in order to determine the best individual course of action.

Taking a glance from a technical standpoint, James Halstead Plc (JHD.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 49.81. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

The 14-day ADX for James Halstead Plc (JHD.L) is currently sitting at 26.65. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for James Halstead Plc (JHD.L) is at 483.42, the 50-day is 506.26, and the 7-day is resting at 512.29. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 52.51, the 7-day sits at 53.66, and the 3-day is resting at 52.43.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. James Halstead Plc (JHD.L)’s Williams %R presently stands at -46.15. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Diversification can be an important aspect of any investor’s portfolio. Investors may choose to spread out stock holdings between foreign stocks and stocks with different market capitalizations. Investors may have to first become aware of the risk associated with owning a wide variety of stocks. Owning stocks that belong to different industries may also be a help to the success of the portfolio. Often times, sectors may trade off being market leaders. Owning all one sector may leave too much risk exposed if the sector suddenly tanks and falls out of favor with investors. Investors may need to occasionally do a strategic review of the equity portion of the portfolio. Knowing exactly what is held may help the investor when the time comes to make some adjustments.