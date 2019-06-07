j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Under The Trend-line Looks for a Reversal

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares have experienced a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

Investors are usually scouring the markets for that next great stock pick. Locating that special winner to jumpstart the portfolio may involve lots of diligent hard work. Filing through the massive amounts of data regarding public companies can be an overwhelming task. Many successful investors will approach the equity markets from various sides. This may include keeping a close eye on the fundamentals as well as the technical data. This may also include following sell-side analyst opinions and tracking what the big money institutions are buying or selling.

In order to gauge which way a stock is trending, you must compare a stock’s share price to its moving average. Uptrending stocks trade above their moving averages, while downtrending stocks trade below.

Moving Average

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) is -1.55% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -2.92% from current levels.

Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is 6.25% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -7.31% from its 50-Day High and 2.99% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

j2 Global, Inc.’s RSI is 44.89. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 2.28% and month of 2.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus 1.60 recommendation on the stock.

Investors are frequently looking for any possible way to get a leg up in the market. This may involve committing to plan that will hopefully outperform the market and maximize profits. Many investors will choose to employ top-down analysis. Top-down analysis involves examining the big picture of the economy and the world of finance. After studying global economic conditions, investors may then analyze different sectors that are possibly well positioned to beat the market. After identifying the sector or sectors, investors may then do further analysis of stocks within the specific industry in order to find firms that are successful and primed for growth. Other individual investors may choose to go with bottom-up analysis when looking for stock to add to the portfolio. The bottom-up approach takes the emphasis off of the power and significance of market and economic cycles. Investors may focus on individual companies and not worry so much about the specific industry or economy in general.

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s performance this year to date is 21.56%. The stock has performed -0.82% over the last seven days, -1.38% over the last thirty, and 0.73% over the last three months. Over the last six months, j2 Global, Inc.’s stock has been 14.55% and -2.29% for the year.