Istar Financial Inc (STAR) Ends Session Above Parabolic SAR

Istar Financial Inc (STAR)’s closing price of $12.18 has closed above it’s Parabolic SAR reading, indicating a potential trend reversal.

Parabolic SAR (or PSAR) is a simple, compact indicator that can provide some useful information when taking into account additional trends and factors. It is not typically recommended, however to use it as a stand-alone to generate trading signals. Since it is time and price based it is not adept at measuring the actual strength of a trend, merely its direction and duration. It is a good idea to use it in conjunction with additional indicators that can help determine the trend’s strength.

Successfully tackling the equity markets may involve owning a wide range of stocks. Some investors may prefer growth stocks while others may opt for value stocks. Having a good mix of both types may help build of solid foundation for the portfolio. Investors may choose stocks in a specific industry that is gaining strength. If the industry is on the rise, the portfolio may be more likely to succeed. Finding companies that are considered leaders in their field may also be on the investor checklist. A company that has a large presence may help ease investor worry, especially in a down market climate. Finding the perfect stocks to add to the portfolio may not always be easy, and in fact it may be quite difficult. Investors may have to lay out goals to help keep things on track for both the short-term and the long haul.

At the time of writing, Istar Financial Inc (STAR) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 145.59. Originally developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI was created to identify long-term changes in trends, but it has been used by traders for different time periods. The CCI may be used for multiple purposes, but a popular use is to spot overbought/oversold conditions.

The 14-day ADX for Istar Financial Inc (STAR) is currently sitting at 60.13. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Istar Financial Inc (STAR) is at 9.83, the 50-day is 9.68, and the 7-day is resting at 11.81. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 81.89, the 7-day sits at 83.35, and the 3-day is resting at 91.91.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Istar Financial Inc (STAR)’s Williams %R presently stands at -4.20. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Investors may be searching high and low for the secret to attaining success in the markets. Knowing when to sell can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy. Holding on to a loser for too long may leave a sour taste in the mouth. Investors may have unrealistic expectations about a particular name. Knowing when to cut and run can be a gigantic savior for overall portfolio health. Of course if investors end up selling winners too early, they will most likely be leaving too much profit on the table. Finding a good balance and knowing overall market conditions can help with the decision if the time has come. Closely tracking fundamentals and technicals can help give some insight into stock price behavior. Making sure company earnings are in line may also be a wise choice when investing in a recently researched stock.