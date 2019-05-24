Israeli water-from-air company provides services to Uzbekistan orphanage

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 10:20 pm

Watergen, the Israeli company that developed technology capable of turning air into water, is now a source of freshwater for over 120 children in an orphanage in Uzbekistan‘s city of Bukhara.

GEN-350,, can produce up to 900 liters of water per day. It weighs a mere 800 kilograms, making the system transportable and easily installable. Uzbekistan is a country in desperate need for a secure water supply as it is "double landlocked," and Bukhara in particular has recently been experiencing serious water shortages.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikstan have, in recent years, insisted on making hydro-power dams at the headwaters for the two main rivers bringing freshwater supply into Uzbekistan, Amu Darya and Syr Darya. The dams undermined Uzbekistan‘s ability to use both rivers as sources for freshwater.

The GEN-350 was installed at the orphanage as a test pilot that was estimated to run for about two months to demonstrate the generator‘s abilities in the arid environment of Bukhara.

The inauguration ceremony of the GEN-350 was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov, Prosecutor General Otabek Murodov, Governor of the Bukhara region Uktam Barnoev and Bukhara Mayor Karim Kamolov.

"Uzbekistan‘s water utility company was thrilled with our water from air solution and requested to run pilots in several other regions of Uzbekistan," said Watergen President Dr. Michael Mirilashvili. "Although there is only 20% humidity in the air of Bukhara, the GEN-350 was still able to generate hundreds of liters of high-quality drinking water."

