Israel on red alert as heatwave fires spread across the country

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 8:40 am

After nearly 24 hours of fires throughout the country Israel is now on red alert.

The red level alert was raised and a full mobilization of firefighters have been scrambled throughout the entire country. There have been requests for volunteer firefighters and requests for assistance from neighboring countries for firefighting planes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and the firefighting commissioner following the wave of fires and directed them to provide aerial support to help extinguish the fires raging across the country. The commissioner for firefighting and rescue in Israel is currently assessing if international assistance is necessary, and within that will decide if firefighting units need to be reinforced to contain the problem.

Today‘s events began when a large fire broke out near Beit Hagai, in the southern Hebron Hills in the West Bank on Thursday. The first line of houses have been evacuated in the settlement. There are currently reports of at least 15 people being treated for smoke inhalation. The Judea and Samaria District‘s Spokesperson reported that there are two fire fronts, and military tankers are on the way to help firefighters extinguish the fire.

A blaze took place in the same area the previous day as the heat wave began to hit the country – the dry weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

In a related development, Israel police blocked route 443 and evacuated communities around the Ben Shemen forest Thursday as suspected wildfire raged through the area.

In Mevo Modiim, a city in central Israel, homes were burned. The major artery connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, route 1, was a snarled traffic jam in the afternoon as the sun began to descend toward the horizon.

On the skyline brown and black smoke billowed from the Ben Shemen forest. Usually a picnic area, the place was turned into a looming inferno as a fire spread during one of the hottest days of the spring.

Fire fighting forces, the army and police were deployed to areas around the forest, setting up a command post at Tel Hadid.

There Deri Semachi briefed reporters on the situation. He said that investigations were still underway to determine the cause of the fires.

An electrical fault was suspected as the cause of at least one of them. He urged residents not to light fires, such as for camping, due to the conditions. But he was also cautious in assigning blame for the fire, noting that it could turn out to be accidental like the Carmel fire. He also said that conditions, although hot, were not windy which meant that containing the fire was possible. He said he didn’t want to make too much of optimistic prediction, in case conditions changed, but hoped for the best in the coming hours.

On the roads nearby traffic was stuck for hours at rush hour as people attempted to get home. Around Mevo Modiim police blocked off the 443, leaving residents with long circuitous routes to find their way back towards the city.

Mevo Modiim, has been completely evacuated according to a police spokesperson. In addition to residents of Ben Shemen, Gimzo and Pisgat Ze‘ev have also been evacuated – firefighters and rescue forces are working to put out these fires with the help of the police.

In relation, all personnel at the Mitkan Adam IDF army base in the Modiim area were evacuated as of 6 pm- a base mainly used for the Oketz and special forces units.

A moshav in the Jerusalem area north of Beit Shemesh, named Tarum, has also reportedly been evacuated as well.

Some of the fires in the Jerusalem area are thought to be caused from Lag Ba‘omer bonfires and the fires in the south are allegedly due to arson from incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza strip, according to police.

Another fire also broke out earlier in the day at Kibbutz Karmiya, near Ashkelon, injuring an IDF soldier who was helping extinguish the blaze. He was transferred to Barzilai Medical Center for treatment.

There are further reports that the electricity has gone out in a city near Karmiya, named Zikim, adding to the extended pressure of the heat wave.

Police units and firefighters are also dealing with a large blaze on the outskirts of the area of Mate Yehuda and Kibbutz Harel, according to a police spokesperson.

The kibbutz has evacuated all residents in order to prevent anyone from being injured as a result of the fire.

Firefighters are working in the area to put out the blaze and police units are assisting in order to prevent any injuries.

Road 3411 of the Zikim Junction to the west was blocked for traffic following the burning of a grove. Israeli police officers are currently in the area, directing traffic.

In another part of the country, firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment building in Beitar Illit.

A mother and her children have been pulled out of the building by the first responders. Another 42 year old man was moderately wounded in the fire.

There have been in addition, reported fires near Rosh Hayin and Nahal Oz as well as tens of fires have broken out in the south – Rahat, Be’eri and Shaar Hanegev regions.

A general mobilization was conducted for all the fire fighters in the Central District due to the multiplicity of fires.

The Health Ministry warned in a statement that low humidity and high winds are expected with temperatures predicted to soar above 40 degrees Celsius (above 100 degrees Fahrenheit) in most parts of the country.

The Israel Nature and National Parks Protection Authority has also appealed to the public not to take walks or go on hikes in open areas from Wednesday to Friday as high temperatures grip the country.

"In addition, in accordance with the instructions of the Firefighting Commission, the authority warned that it is forbidden to light fires while these conditions prevail at reserves and parks in Israel," the authority said.

The Ministry of Education announced the cancellation of all school trips planned for open areas, including overnight trips in the affected areas. In addition, permits for trips in areas with unusual heat load, including Western Galilee, Carmel, the Golan Heights, the Sea of ​​Galilee, the Coastal Plain, the Judean Hills, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, Arava, Negev, Judean Desert, Jezreel Valley and Eilat have all been canceled.

Play by play of today‘s events:

15:38: A man was moderately injured by smoke inhalation in Beitar Illit 15:49: Kibbutz Harel was evacuated due to a fire 15:53: Zikim Junction was blocked due to a fire 16:39: Road 443 is blocked from the Shilat junction to the Gimzo junction in both directions 16:42: Several houses were hit by the fire at Kibbutz Harel, and the fire fighters are fighting for the houses 16:39: Road 443 is blocked from the Shilat junction to the Gimzo junction in both directions 16:48: A fire rages near Pisgat Ze‘ev in northern Jerusalem 16:50: The authorities evacuated the communities of: Mevo Modiim, Gimzo, Kfar Daniel, Shilat, Kfar Ruth and Neot Kedumim 17:03: Three of the victims of the fire in Beitar Illit were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center

Seth J. Frantzman and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

