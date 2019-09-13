Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) By The Numbers: How Healthy Is This Stock? FCF Runs to -0.378906

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) is 0.038943.

For technical traders, support and resistance lines play an important role. The support line generally displays the lowest price that investors will let a stock trade. This means that the stock price is unlikely to drop under this level. When support lines are breached, chartists may be watching for shares to move lower until they reach the next support level. The resistance line is the exact opposite of the support line. The resistance level is typically the highest price that investors will allow the stock to trade at. Traders will carefully watch the stock price when a resistance level is broken. The thought is that the price will continue to move towards the next level of resistance. Traders and investors may use support and resistance lines for various purposes. One popular use of these lines is to identify possible entry and exit points for trades.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) is 8. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) is 11512. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Shifting gears, we can see that Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) has a Q.i. Value of 50.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) has a Value Composite score of 10. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 6.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 26.925500. The 6 month volatility is 33.101100, and the 3 month is spotted at 33.109000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) is 3.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) is 0.076420. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Israel Corporation Ltd. TASE:ILCO is 0.09123. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Israel Corporation Ltd. TASE:ILCO is 1.038330. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) is 1.734716. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE:ILCO) is 8.344898. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

