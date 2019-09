Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL) Momentum in Focus as Target Weight For Portfolio Reaches 0.04190

When investors are recalibrating their portfolios they should take a look at current volatility levels and the target weight calculation of a given stock. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL) has a current target weight (% as a decimal) of 0.04190. This means that any balanced portfolio should not be holding more than this percentage of stock within their holdings group. This number is based on recent stock volatility for the past 100 days.

With the stock market still cranking along, new investors may be wondering if they are too late to join the party. Picking stocks when everything is on the up can be much easier than trying to find winners when the markets sour. Taking a ride on the stock market roller coaster can indeed provide many ups, but also just as many downs. If there was a sure fire stock picking method that always produced winners, the ride would no doubt be smooth but much less thrilling. There is plenty of information available about publically traded companies that investors can use to make better informed stock picks. However, the challenge for the individual investor becomes figuring out how to best use the information at hand in order to select winners. Navigating the equity markets can seem daunting at times. Finding ways to filter out the important data from the unimportant data can make a big difference in sustaining profits into the future. As we move into the second half of the year, investors will be watching to see which way the momentum shifts and if stocks are still primed to move higher.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL) of the Chemicals sector closed the recent session at 17.000000 with a market value of $6192177.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

So how has Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL) performed in terms of returns? The ROIC quality score stands at 3.706408 whilet he actual return on invested capital holds at 0.008353. Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s book to market ratio is at 0.636125 while the book to market mean difference is 0.02452. This indicator tells you how a company is currently valued in terms of Book to Market compared to its average Book to Market over the past 10 years. It’s important to note that BM is the inverse of the Price to book ratio. Thus a high BM ratio means a company is undervalued. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL) has seen free cash flow growth of -0.396720 and has a free cash flow score of 0.267786. Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a value that is calculated by combining Free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability. It thus gives you a combined indication of free cash flow quality.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.118137 for Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

Investors may need to sometimes be reminded of the risks involved with stock market investing. Figuring out the individual capacity for risk may involve gauging the possible impact that real losses can have not only on the stock portfolio, but the investor’s mindset as well. Preparing for risk before jumping into the market can help put things in perspective. Investors who wait until holdings suddenly start dropping may be in for quite a shock when things go haywire. Many risk related errors can be addressed with proper calculations up front. Being aware of risk and managing the portfolio accordingly can be a big factor in the long-standing success of the investor.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 1.395973.

In looking at some Debt ratios, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.69637 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.086037. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 45.07143. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.407611. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Successful investors are typically well aware of portfolio holdings at any given time. They tend to regularly review the portfolio to make sure that the combination of stocks is in line with goals and contributing to the outlined strategy. There may be times when everything seems to be in order after a thorough portfolio review. Other times, there may be a few changes that can be made. Maybe there are one or two names that have been over performing providing a big boost to the portfolio. On the other end, there could be a few stocks that are impacting the portfolio in a negative way and they may need to be addressed. Although constant portfolio monitoring may not be overly necessary for longer-term investors, regular portfolio examination is generally considered to be a good idea.

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.27412 for Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at -0.96219 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at -0.76183 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.25373. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.59937 and lastly sales growth was 0.00807.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (TASE:ICL) has a 0.98590 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

When watching the day to day movements of the market, investors often have to be careful not to let external factors cloud their judgment. From time to time, there may be certain stocks taking off that look highly tempting to purchase. Getting into a position based on short-term price movements may be a specific strategy for some, but it may be highly costly for others. Even if a stock has been on a big run that the investor might have missed out on, there is no guarantee that the run will continue higher. Although there may be potential in highly publicized stocks, it may be wise for investors to do their own research and then decide if the stock fits with the overall goals.