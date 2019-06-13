Ishares III Plc (IJPA.L) Checkup: Shares Up 3.04% Over the Past 4 Weeks

Taking a closer look at shares of Ishares III Plc (IJPA.L), we have noted that the stock price has risen 3.04% over the last 4-weeks. Zooming in to the past 5 sessions, shares have changed 1.60%. Stepping back for the last 6 months, shares have seen a move of 2.41%. Going back a full year, shares have moved -9.38%.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 56.96, the 7-day stands at 65.50, and the 3-day is sitting at 63.01.

Investors and traders continue to monitor technical levels of shares of Ishares III Plc (IJPA.L). A frequently used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 40.13, and the 50-day is 39.91.

Ishares III Plc (IJPA.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -18.18. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Ishares III Plc (IJPA.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 109.62. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Ishares III Plc (IJPA.L) is sitting at 18.82. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.