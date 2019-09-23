Ishares II Plc (ISFE.L) Triple EMA Gaining Momentum

Ishares II Plc (ISFE.L) has watched the Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) of it’s share price trend higher over the past 5 session. This is a potential signal that strength is building for the upward trend. TEMA is a unique combination of a single exponential moving average, a double exponential moving average, and a triple exponential moving average that provides less lag than any of those three individually. It can be used instead of traditional moving averages for smoothing price data or other indicators. TEMA can also be used as a momentum indicator. Consistent negative value suggests momentum is decreasing while a positive trend suggests increasing momentum.

Investors may have a solid plan in place to start trading the equity market. Sometimes, these plans never get to be fully realized because of the lack of discipline in the early stages. When a new investor goes into the red right out the gate, there can be a tendency to take on too much risk trying to get back to even. This may result in the investor abandoning the plan and making too many unreasonable trades with exorbitant expectations. Finding the self control to not get discouraged with early losses may help the investor stick to the plan and eventually start achieving longer-term goals.

Investors are keeping a close eye on some additional levels of Ishares II Plc (ISFE.L). The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. After a recent check, the 14-day ADX is 10.98. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Ishares II Plc (ISFE.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 46.42. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 52.60, the 7-day stands at 54.70, and the 3-day is sitting at 49.08.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 2099.27, and the 50-day is 2108.12. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. Ishares II Plc (ISFE.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -24.76. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

At some point in time, traders may have to deal with the overconfidence issue when dealing with the market. Traders may have times when they go on runs where everything works out. This may cause the individual to become overconfident in their ability and possibly lead to uninformed decisions late on. When the good times are rolling, it can be easy to think that the winners are a direct result of skill. This may be true, but if this is incorrect, it can lead to portfolio damage in the future. Having is long string of winning trades is a great thing, but markets can be cruel and have the ability to turn very quickly. Approaching every trade with the same research and examination may help the trader to make better decisions when a string of trades eventually go the wrong way.