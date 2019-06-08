iShares EURO STOXX Small UCITS ETF (Dist) (IQQS.DE) Balance of Power Indicator Revealing Strong Momentum

iShares EURO STOXX Small UCITS ETF (Dist) (IQQS.DE) shares have seen the Balance of Power trend higher over the past few sessions, indicating potential price moves are ahead.

The Balance of Power (BOP), indicator was developed by Igor Livshin and it was introduced in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine. Balance of Power (BOP) measures the strength of the bulls versus the bears by assessing the ability of each to push price to extreme levels. The BOP indicator represents the strength of the buyers (bulls) vs. the sellers (bears), and oscillates between -100 and 100. The calculation of the BOP = (close – open) / (high – low). A directional change of the BOP can be interpreted as a warning signal and will generally be followed by a price change.

Investors might be reviewing portfolio performance over the last six months. Many investors will be tracking shares that are trading near important levels such as the 52-week high and 52-week low. When a stock is trading near new 52-week high, investors may have to decide whether they should sell or hold on for future gains. Stocks that are moving towards a new 52-week low may also be worth keeping an eye on. There are many factors that can have an impact on the health of a particular stock. This is one reason why stock picking can be extremely tough at times. Because there are always so many things to monitor, it may be next to impossible to build a formula that will continually beat the market. Even after all the applicable information has been examined, the investor still has to make sense of the data and figure out what to do with it. Knowing how to use company data can end up being the difference between handsome gains and crippling losses.

Active traders may be zooming in on certain technical indicators for stock assessment. Currently, iShares EURO STOXX Small UCITS ETF (Dist) (IQQS.DE) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 60.94. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for iShares EURO STOXX Small UCITS ETF (Dist) (IQQS.DE) is 31.70. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. iShares EURO STOXX Small UCITS ETF (Dist) (IQQS.DE)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -24.00. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 51.10, the 7-day sits at 59.26, and the 3-day is resting at 79.11 for iShares EURO STOXX Small UCITS ETF (Dist) (IQQS.DE). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 34.42, the 50-day is 34.42, and the 7-day is resting at 33.65. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Stock market investors typically have to deal with the risk element when making decisions about specific holdings. There will always be a trade-off between risk and reward, and this is quite evident in the equity market. In general, the more that someone is willing to risk, the higher the potential gains. Investors might need to be willing to identify their risk levels before attempting to jump into the fray. Some investors will choose to play it safe while others will opt to swing for the fences. Managing risk becomes increasingly more important when economic conditions are cloudy. Accumulating the most amount of understanding and relevant information about a company may be a good place to start. Studying a company’s position in the current market may help with understanding how the company has set themselves up for future growth.