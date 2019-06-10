ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Runs 1.20% Higher as Bulls Gather Control

ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK) shares are showing positive momentum over the past week as the stock has clocked in with gains of 1.20%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -4.38% over the past 4-weeks, 8.32% over the past half year and 0.44% over the past full year.

When dealing with the equity markets, investors are often tasked with trying to find stocks that are bound for glory. Every investor dreams of finding those stocks that were overlooked but are poised to pick up momentum. New investors are often instructed to set goals before starting to invest. Creating attainable, realistic goals can be a good starting point before digging into the investment trenches. After setting up goals considering financial status, objectives, timeframes and risk appetite, the next step may involve creating an actionable plan. Once the plan is in place, it may be extremely important to routinely monitor the performance of the portfolio. There are often many well crafted investment plans that for whatever reason don’t seem to be working out properly. Being able to evaluate and adjust the plan based on market activity may end up being the difference between a winning or losing portfolio. Being able to adapt to the fast paced and often times tumultuous market landscape can be a gigantic benefit for long-term portfolio health.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK). The current 50-day Moving Average is 40.04, the 200-day Moving Average is 38.09, and the 7-day is noted at 38.18. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -15.03. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is 29.13. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 44.90, the 7-day is at 49.65, and the 3-day is spotted at 68.57 for ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK).

Investors are constantly trying to make smarter decisions when it comes to dealing with the stock market. There are so many choices out there that it may become completely overwhelming at first. Starting with a baseline approach can help ease the burden of too much information. Developing the proper investment knowledge may take a lot of time and effort. Many investors may find out the hard way that shortcuts are not the answer to achieving long-term success in the stock market. Many people may occasionally get lucky and think they can do no wrong. Over time, this type of investor may see profits start to shrink and losses start to pile up. Many investors are bombarded with hot investment tips. It can be very tempting to take advice from someone who has actually made money in the markets previously. However, the old adage remains the same; past results may not indicate future results. Thinking that something that has worked in the past will no doubt work in the future can be a recipe for portfolio disaster. Individual investors who do their own thorough research should be much better positioned to make the proper decisions when the time comes.