Is West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (WFT.TO) Heading Towards a Reversal?

West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (WFT.TO) shares have popped up on the radar as the RMI or Relative Momentum Indicator has trended higher over the past 5 sessions. As the momentum builds, we will be closely watching to see if they cross into Overbought territory.

The Relative Momentum Index is calculated as the ratio of average upward price changes to the average absolute price change. The index requires two parameters. The first parameter is the number of periods used to determine price change. The second parameter is the number of periods to average these changes over. The permissible values for RMI lie in the range between 0 and 100. Whilst a crossing of the center line may be interpreted as a warning of an impending trend change, only values over 70 are usually regarded as a buy signal and those below 30 as a sell signal.

Some traders may be using technical analysis to try and beat the stock market. There are many different indicators that traders have at their disposal. The sheer amount of indicators may leave the trader wondering which ones to use. Studying different technical indicators and signals may be worthwhile and educational, but the average investor may only end up focusing on a couple different indicators that actually work. Finding which indicators to follow and trade on may take some time and effort. Scoping out the proper signals and figuring out which ones tend to work the best may be on the minds of many traders. Trying to follow too many technical indicators might not be the best idea, and it may even cause more confusion. Once the signals have been chosen, traders may spend a lot of time back testing strategies before diving into the market.

Tracking additional stock levels, West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (WFT.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 151.18. Even though the name contains the word commodity, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was developed to typically stay within the -100 to +100 levels. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (WFT.TO) has a 200-day MA of 68.26, and a 50-day of 61.23. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 65.86, the 7-day is sitting at 79.68, and the 3-day is resting at 90.52. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (WFT.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -16.23. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX for West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (WFT.TO) presently sits at 32.25. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

