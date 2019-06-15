Is There Strength Behind the Valuation For Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO)?

Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) has a Price to Book ratio of 1.730255. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 9.308602, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 56.663710. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Stock analysis typically falls into two main categories. Some investors may prefer technical analysis, and others may prefer to study the fundamentals. Many investors will keep an eye on both. Technical analysis involves trying to project future stock price movements based on prior stock activity. Technicians strive to identify chart patterns and study other historical price and volume data. Technical investors look to identify trends when assessing a stock. The trend is typically considered to be the main direction of the share price. Trends are generally categorized as either up, down, or sideways. If a bullish trend is spotted, the trader may expect the upward trend to continue and thus try to capitalize on further upward action.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) has a Value Composite score of 38. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 32.

Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) has a current MF Rank of 7208. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.029290 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.06652. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) is 8. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO). The name currently has a score of 43.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

When conducting stock analysis, investors have a wide array of various classifications to choose from. Growth stocks generally have the potential to produce above average profit growth and revenues. These types of stocks tend to expand quicker than the economy as a whole. Investors also have the option of adding cyclical stocks to the portfolio. Cyclicals are generally companies whose earnings and sales are highly correlated with that of the overall economy. When the economy is doing well, cyclical stocks may be more in favor. Investors may decide to go in another direction when the economy is dragging. When an economic downturn is underway, investors may choose to select defensive stocks. These types of stocks generally stand up well during down periods based on their insulation from the business cycle. Investors also have the option of purchasing foreign stocks to help add some diversity to the portfolio.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) is 29.396100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) is 36.084800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 36.785200.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) for last month was 0.86893. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) is 0.75684.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Qorvo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QRVO) is 0.020861.

This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

