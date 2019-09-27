Is the Current PEG a Fair Value For Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)?

Checking on the valuation of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares, we can focus on several ratios. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio. This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued. A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. Himax Technologies, Inc. currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65.

Investors might be looking high and low for quality stocks that have fallen out of favor with the investing community. There are plenty of stocks that get continuous coverage from the big media outlets, but there are many others that may be hiding behind the scenes. Conducting thorough stock research can help the investor isolate certain stocks that might be ready for a near-term bounce. With the stock market still trading near record levels, investors will be looking for any opportunity to pounce on shares that might have been left behind for whatever reason.

Most importantly investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to equity research analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 3.20 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $2.90 on the shares.

Technical Indicators

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently -11.51% away from its 50-day simple moving average and -32.27% away from the 200 day average. Based on a recent trade, the shares are -67.12% away from the 52-week high and 28.82% from the 52-week low. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements. An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for Himax Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIMX) currently stands at 42.99.

Performance

Himax Technologies, Inc. has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $0.02 per share. The company has seen a change of -73.40% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 40.00% for the company next year. The firm is yielding 1.10% return on assets and 2.10% return on equity.

When it comes to the stock market, many traders rely on technical analysis to identify trades. With technical analysis, it is generally believed that stock price movements follow trends. When the trend is determined, the thought is that price movements in the future are more likely to go in the same direction as the trend, and not against it. Another aspect of technical analysis is the idea that history tends to repeat itself especially regarding the movement of the stock’s price. Technical analysts will use chart patterns to help study market moves and identify these trends. Some traders will use highly complex charts while others may only follow a few major indicators.

