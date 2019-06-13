Is the Current PEG a Fair Value For Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)?

Checking on the valuation of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares, we can focus on several ratios. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio. This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued. A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. currently has a PEG ratio of 4.98.

Trying to predict the day to day short-term movements of the stock market can be nearly impossible. Stocks have the tendency to make sudden moves on even the slightest bit of news or for apparently no reason at all. The daily trader may be looking to capitalize on swings or momentum, but the long-term investor may be searching for stability and consistency over a sustained period of time. During trading sessions, stock movements can seem like a popularity contest from time to time. Even after meticulous study, there may be no logical reason for a particular stock move. Riding out the waves of uncertainty may not be easy, but having a full-proof plan for when markets turn bad might be a great help to investors for long-term portfolio health.

Most importantly investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to equity research analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 3.10 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $74.33 on the shares.

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently -1.43% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 2.59% away from the 200 day average. Based on a recent trade, the shares are -7.59% away from the 52-week high and 18.55% from the 52-week low. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements.

An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPD) currently stands at 55.39.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $3.62 per share. The company has seen a change of 44.60% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 6.66% for the company next year. The firm is yielding 18.50% return on assets and 31.30% return on equity.

The primary goal for some beginner traders might be just trying to survive. Traders that are disciplined with their money management may be able to better ride out the bumps that come with inexperience. Amateur traders tend to put too much at risk which can increase frustration during an extended losing streak. The more capital that is lost, the more difficult it can be to recover. Markets can be cruel, and traders that jump in without proper preparation can get pounded. Taking the time to carefully prepare before putting hard earned money at risk can help when the inevitable sticky situations arise.

