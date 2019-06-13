Is the Current PEG a Fair Value For Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)?

Checking on the valuation of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) shares, we can focus on several ratios. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio. This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued. A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a PEG ratio of 7.20.

Investors may be looking at all the different factors that come into play when searching for those next stocks to add to the portfolio. Maybe there are some names that have been on the radar, but the timing hasn’t been right to add them into the mix. As we get closer to the end of the year, investors may be looking back at individual stock performance over the past year. They may discover some great opportunities that weren’t available during the last review. Investors may also be keeping an eye on which sectors were the big winners during the latest earnings season. Branching out into new areas may help give the investor some alternative ideas for the next few quarters.

Most importantly investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to equity research analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 3.30 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $98.31 on the shares.

Technical Indicators

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently -4.62% away from its 50-day simple moving average and -8.62% away from the 200 day average. Based on a recent trade, the shares are -20.29% away from the 52-week high and 5.95% from the 52-week low. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements. An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce(NYSE:CM) currently stands at 40.75.

Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $8.50 per share. The company has seen a change of 3.60% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 3.40% for the company next year. The firm is yielding 0.80% return on assets and 15.20% return on equity.

Investors may be looking at all the different factors that come into play when searching for those next stocks to add to the portfolio. Maybe there are some names that have been on the radar, but the timing hasn’t been right to add them into the mix. As we get closer to the end of the year, investors may be looking back at individual stock performance over the past year. They may discover some great opportunities that weren’t available during the last review. Investors may also be keeping an eye on which sectors were the big winners during the latest earnings season. Branching out into new areas may help give the investor some alternative ideas for the next few quarters.

