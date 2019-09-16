Is the Current PEG a Fair Value For Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)?

Checking on the valuation of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) shares, we can focus on several ratios. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio. This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued. A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. currently has a PEG ratio of 200.98.

Investors may be combing through all the latest company earnings reports. They may be trying to figure out which companies look like they are going to be strong over the next few quarters. Earnings reports have the ability to cause dramatic stock price swings. Many investors will stay away from making any big trades around earnings announcements. When the dust settles, it may be much easier to determine whether a stock is worth buying or if it should be sold. Keeping a close eye on historical earnings results can provide some good insight. Companies that consistently produce solid earnings may be worth looking into further, especially if the investor is on the fence about getting into the name.

Most importantly investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to equity research analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 2.00 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $48.63 on the shares.

Technical Indicators

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently 4.94% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 14.51% away from the 200 day average. Based on a recent trade, the shares are -2.95% away from the 52-week high and 46.78% from the 52-week low. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements. An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.(NYSE:BIP) currently stands at 60.74.

Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $0.03 per share. The company has seen a change of 37.30% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 80.81% for the company next year. The firm is yielding 0.00% return on assets and 0.20% return on equity.

Investors are constantly trying to set themselves up for success when dealing with the stock market. This may mean tracking the market from a variety of alternate angles. Keeping tabs on the overall economic climate can help provide valuable insight. Taking a look at the bigger picture can help investors filter down and sort out issues at the sector and individual company level. Making sense of the seemingly endless amount of data can be quite a challenge for the investor. Once investors become familiar with the data, they can start to devise a plan to help use the information to their advantage. Even though thousands of investors will have access to the same set of data, learning how to trade the data can be extremely important.

