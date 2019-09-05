Is the 0.124485 EBITDA/Enterprise Value For MasTec, Inc. ($MTZ) a Catalyst?

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) EBIDTA/Enterprise Value of 8.033104 is placing additional metrics under scrutiny for the shares. The enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio varies by industry. However, the EV/EBITDA for the S&P 500 has typically averaged from 11 to 14 over the last few years. As of June 2018, the average EV/EBITDA for the S&P was 12.98. As a general guideline, an EV/EBITDA value below 10 is commonly interpreted as healthy and above average by analysts and investors.

The ratio of EV/EBITDA is used to compare the entire value of a business with the amount of EBITDA it earns on an annual basis. This ratio tells investors how many times EBITDA they have to pay, were they to acquire the entire business.

Making smart choices when picking stocks is typically a top priority for successful investors. For new investors with little market knowledge, this can be challenging. Figuring out how to start building the stock portfolio may take a lot of time and effort. When the individual investor decides that they want to manage their own portfolio and make their own trades, the journey has just begun. Many individuals will be tempted to pursue stock trading plans based on advice from friends, colleagues, or family members. Even though certain plans may work for someone else, there is no guarantee that success will transfer to others. Investors often need to do their own research in order to obtain as much knowledge as possible before diving in to the markets.

Book to Market

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) has a book to market ratio of 0.324539. A ratio used to find the value of a company by comparing the book value of a firm to its market value. Book value is calculated by looking at the firm’s historical cost, or accounting value. Market value is determined in the stock market through its market capitalization.

Formula:

Book-to-Market Ratio= Common Shareholders Equity/Market Cap

Most investors are more familiar with P/B or Price-to-book. This is just the inverted value.

Price-to-Book Ratio=Market Cap/Common Shareholders Equity

Price to Sales

In the original edition of ‘What works on Wall Street’, O’Shaughnessy wrote that the single-best value factor was a company’s price-to-sales ratio (P/S). In his latest edition the P/S continues to perform well, but it was unseated by the value composites and EBITDA/EV due to 2 reasons: (1) A broader scope of analysis by using deciles and (2) two very bad years for P/S, e.g. 2007 and 2008.

A stock’s P/S is similar to its P/E ratio, but it measures the price of the company against its annual sales instead of earnings.

It’s calculated as follows:

Price-to-Sales Ratio = Market Cap/Net Sales or Revenues

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) has a price to sales ratio of 0.65017.

FCF on Debt



Another ratio S&P Analyst Richard Tortoriello recommends to use is ‘Free Cash Flow to debt’. (‘Quantitative Strategies for Achieving Alpha’) This ratio shows how long it would take a company to pay back its debt using its current level of free cash flow. In his study, Tortoriello found that investing in the top 20% companies with the highest FCF/debt ratio generated substantially higher returns compared to the market.

Altman Z Score

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) has an Altman Z score of 2.971097. The Z-Score for predicting bankruptcy was published in 1968 by Edward I. Altman, who was assistant professor of finance at New York University at that time. It measures the financial health of a company based on a set of income and balance sheet values. The Altman Z-Score predicts the probability that a firm will go bankrupt within 2 years. In its initial test, the Altman Z-Score was found to be 72% accurate in predicting bankruptcy two years before the event. In a series of subsequent tests, the model was found to be approximately 80%–90% accurate in predicting bankruptcy one year before the event

Atman built the model by applying the statistical method of discriminant analysis to a dataset of publicly held manufacturers. Since then he has published new versions based on other datasets for private manufacturing (Z’-Score), non-manufacturing, service companies and companies in emerging markets. (Z”-Score)

Please also note that the original dataset used was quite small and consisted of only 66 firms of which half filed for bankruptcy. All companies were manufacturers and small firms (total assets less than $1m) were removed.

Gross Margin

Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.

The Gross profitability for (MTZ) is 0.2233.

There are so many different aspects to address when attempting to trade the stock market. With all the information available, it can become stressful trying to make sense of everything. Investors who are able to prioritize useful data may be able to make better big picture decisions. Even when all the research is done and the numbers have been crunched, investors still may find themselves forced with the tough decision of when to buy a specific equity. Doing the due diligence and being prepared can be a great asset when forced into a tough situation. Knowing when to pounce on an opportunity can be just as important as knowing when to exit a bad trade. As humans, investors will always be prone to making mistakes. Investors who are able to identify and learn from those mistakes might find themselves in a much better position over the long run.