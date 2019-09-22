Is SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) A Buy? 0.23378 Net Profit Under Review

Investors looking to measure the profitability of SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) should take note of the one year net profit growth ratio of 0.23378. Ultimately profitability is the metric that matters for a firm and it’s investors. Companies able to post consistent profits likely will see consistent share price growth as well.



Investors who are able to wipe the slate clean and take a fresh look at a certain stock may be able to make more informed decisions that will hopefully lead to increased profits in the long-term. Figuring out when to sell an underperforming stock may end up being just as important as figuring out which stocks to buy. As the stock market continues to trade near record levels, investors will be closely following trading action heading into the latter half of the year. With many stocks reaching new highs, investors may need to make sure that they aren’t getting too overconfident with trades. When a few winning trades are strung together, investors may feel like they have the Midas touch and they can do no wrong. Nobody knows for sure how long stocks will stay in favor with investors. Keeping track of the portfolio’s contents can help when quick decisions need to be made. There may come a time when the tide turns and making a winning trade may seem impossible. Investors might want to have a plan in place in case of a sudden major market downturn. Keeping the portfolio stable during periods of market uncertainty may help prepare for unforeseen events in the future. Although there are many market enthusiasts that think the bull run may be on its last legs, there are just as many who believe that the best is yet to come, and there is much more room for stocks to climb.

When looking to find solid stocks with smooth upward momentum, investors can take a look at the 125/250 day adjusted slope indicator. At the time of writing SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) have a current value of -0.51159. The point of this calculation is to calculate a longer term average adjusted slope value that smooths out large stock price movements by using the average of the timeframe. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on an even upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) of the Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology sector closed the recent session at 6.370000 with a market value of $2465512.

SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.02170 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 37.169400 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

There are various ways that the individual investor can approach stock picking. Starting from the top-down, investors may study overall market trends. This may include examining different sectors looking for the ones that are poised to prosper in the future. Once potential industries or sectors are identified, the investor can then start to sift through individual stocks within those groups. Investors starting from the bottom up may do just the opposite. They may choose to study individual companies that have been displaying strong performance, regardless of which sector they belong to.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.33907 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.057028. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 0.78901. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. SSY Group Limited’s ND to MV current stands at 0.051483. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 4 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 5799. The Q.I. Value of SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) currently reads 41.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of -0.288401 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Hong Kong based firm is currently valued at 2282.

Amateur investors can sometimes become overwhelmed by the speed and volatility of the stock market. Often times, avoiding big mistakes early on can be the difference between staying in the game or being prematurely forced to the sidelines. One of the biggest mistakes that a new investor can make is not creating a realistic plan. A well-crafted plan will generally include risk tolerance, time horizon, and amount and frequency of investments. Having a clear plan for attaining goals can help the investor stay focused when the terrain gets rocky. Another common mistake for investors is buying high and selling low. Of course, everybody preaches the buy low sell high mantra, but it is much easier said than done. Getting caught up in the day to day market swings can lead the investor to do just the opposite and become a hot stock chaser instead of a disciplined decision maker.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.251248, the Altman Z score of 6.872539, a Montier C-Score of 3.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 55. SSY Group Limited (SEHK:2005) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.241069, with a 5-year average of 0.204213 and an ROIC quality score of 6.525181. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Looking at stock market performance over the last few months, new investors may be worried that they might have missed out on some fantastic opportunities. With so much information and data available, they may not even know where to begin when getting into the stock investing arena. Everybody has to start somewhere, and becoming knowledgeable about the basics may help provide the perfect springboard from which to launch. Starting with the basics may help the investor understand the bigger picture which can then be filtered down into specifics. Because there is no magic formula to achieving success in the stock market, investors may have to explore many different strategies before choosing one to run with.

