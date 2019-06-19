Is Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Undervalued? ERP5 Score Hits 5665

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has an ERP5 rank of 5665. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

The stock market can be an exciting yet scary place for investors who are just starting out. Individual investors who decide to manage their own portfolios may need to hit the books and be ready to take a comprehensive approach. There is no lack of information about investing in the stock market, but figuring out where to start can be difficult. Setting up goals and defining the investment plan can help start the investor down the right path. As many seasoned investors know, there can be times when nothing seems to be going right. Keeping a clear head and focusing on the relevant information can help the investor stay steady when the going gets tough.

The Q.i. Value of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is 43.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is 0.089856.

The Earnings to Price yield of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is 0.321829. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is 0.064174. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is 0.119534.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is 0.108822.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.64526. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.74082, the 24 month is 0.50329, and the 36 month is 0.69230. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.06067, the 3 month is 1.03176, and the 1 month is currently 0.89117.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s ROIC is 0.227559. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.055618 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 2.650124. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has a Price to Book ratio of 1.466915. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of -586.491050, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 3.107237. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) presently has a current ratio of 1.60. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

One of the most important factors that investors look at when examining stocks is the consistency of earnings results. When the quarterly earnings report is released, investors watch closely to see if the company is performing up to expectations. A company that fails to meet projections may see large price swings following the report. Of course one bad quarter may not signal trouble, but a company that continually disappoints during earnings season may need to be further examined to help figure out what is going on. Experienced investors will closely watch stock price movements before and after earnings events in order to gain a truer understanding of how the market is reacting to the reports.

