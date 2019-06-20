Is Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) a Long Term Growth Play? Shares have moved 64.97% YTD

Shaers of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have been recommended as a long term growth pick. With the firm’s stock price currently trading around $23.17, the firm has proven a solid track record of growth over the recent years. Investors might consider the stock as a long term growth candidate as the firm has yielded -5.20% earnings per share growth over the past 5 years and 2.40% revenue growth over that same time frame.

As we move closer towards the end of the year, investors may be undertaking a portfolio review. Reviewing trades over the past six months, investors should be able to see what has worked and what has not. There might be some stocks that have outperformed the market, and there might be some underperformers as well. Focusing on what has worked so far this year may help provide a clearer picture for future moves. Pinpointing what went wrong can also help the investor see which areas of the portfolio need improvement. If the stock market continues on to reach new heights, investors might be looking to lock in some profits before making the next big trade.

Long-term growth (LTG) is an investing strategy where a stock will (hopefully) grow in value for a relatively long period of time. Long-term growth should be considered to be a relative term, due to different styles and goals of investors, but the endgame is the same.

Recent Performance

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock was 64.97%. Over the last week of the month, it was -3.45%, 63.19% over the last quarter, and 61.34% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s stock is -3.66% off of the high and 54.98% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are as follows: -3.66% (High), 81.30%, (Low).

Analyst Recommendation

Despite the past success, investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. Analysts covering the shares have a consensus short-term price target of $19.67 on the equity. Analysts have a consensus recommendation of 2.90 based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

