Is SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) Gaining Momentum? Slope Reading Stands at 1.64439

SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) shares currently have a 125/250 day adjusted slope average of 1.64439. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). This indicator is useful in helping find shares that have been on a consistent upward direction over the past six months to a year. Generally speaking, the higher the 125/250 value the better as this would indicate a consistent increase closely correlates to the actual stock price.

SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) of the Alternative Energy sector closed the recent session at 20.740000 with a market value of $793474.



Investor Target Weight

SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.01810 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 46.865000 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.093021 for SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at -4.142516.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.09459 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -2.631947. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 2.00967. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. SMA Solar Technology AG’s ND to MV current stands at -0.306358. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -2.61018 for SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at -2.78496 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at -1.78873 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at -1.94379. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -7.16693 and lastly sales growth was -0.19420.

