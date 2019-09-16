Is Powershares 1 To 3 Yr Lad Float Rate ETF (PFL.TO) Headed Towards a Reversal? STC In Focus

Powershares 1 To 3 Yr Lad Float Rate ETF (PFL.TO) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending lower consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

As we move closer towards the end of the year, investors may be undertaking a portfolio review. Reviewing trades over the past six months, investors should be able to see what has worked and what has not. There might be some stocks that have outperformed the market, and there might be some underperformers as well. Focusing on what has worked so far this year may help provide a clearer picture for future moves. Pinpointing what went wrong can also help the investor see which areas of the portfolio need improvement. If the stock market continues on to reach new heights, investors might be looking to lock in some profits before making the next big trade.

Moving to some additional technical metrics, we note that Powershares 1 To 3 Yr Lad Float Rate ETF (PFL.TO) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -20.90. The CCI was created to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine if a stock is trending or to spot overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above the +100 level would suggest that the stock is overbought and possibly primed for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would indicate that the stock is oversold.

A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, Powershares 1 To 3 Yr Lad Float Rate ETF (PFL.TO) has a 200-day MA of 19.90, and a 50-day of 19.86. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 48.30 and the 7-day is sitting at 49.91. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

Powershares 1 To 3 Yr Lad Float Rate ETF (PFL.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -60.00. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX is 11.77. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

