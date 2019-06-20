Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) Headed For a Near-Term Reversal?

Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) shares have seen the Money Flow Indicator climb above 60, potentially spelling a near-term reversal if it crosses above the 70 line. The Money Flow Indicator is a unique indicator that combines momentum and volume with an RSI formula. Because of its incorporation of volume, the MFI is better suited to identify potential reversals using both overbought/oversold levels and bullish/bearish divergences. As with all indicators, the MFI should not be used by itself. A pure momentum oscillator, such as RSI, or pattern analysis can be combined with the MFI to increase signal accuracy.

The MFI was created by Gene Quong and Avrum Soudack and they believed a reading above 70-80 would signify Overbought territory where a reading below 20-10 would indicate that the conditions were indicative of an Oversold price level.

As the next round of earnings reports come into the spotlight next quarter, investors may be deciding how to get into the best position to make the most profitable trades. Earnings reports have the ability to influence stock prices dramatically. Sometimes it can be hard to figure out which way the price will go even if the reported numbers are up to snuff. Some investors enjoy the frantic trading opportunities around earnings reports, and others will stay as far away as possible. Even if the investor isn’t planning on making any moves during earnings season, it may be wise to follow what companies are reporting. If the numbers from a certain holding come in way out of whack, it may be necessary to do some in-depth research to try and find out the reason. Investors that make sure that all the bases are covered will typically find it easier to make sense out of certain anomalies that pop up in the markets from time to time. Putting in the extra time and effort to understand the ins and outs of a particular stock may help boost the novice investor up to the next level. Every investor wants their trades to be profitable, and doing that little extra piece of homework could be just what the finance doctor ordered for staying on top of the stock market.

Investors may be trying to get an edge by following some additional technical levels for Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 48.61, the 200-day is at 46.21, and the 7-day is 48.42. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -31.20. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 242.35. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) is sitting at 14.87. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 58.19, the 7-day stands at 65.53, and the 3-day is sitting at 78.23.

Often times, investors may become worried when the stock market is highly volatile. Being prepared for volatile situations can help ease the fears that come along with turbulence. Following a well-crafted plan might help ride out the ups and downs that are a normal part of dealing with the market. Investors should be prepared for market situations that provide ample opportunities. Although market downturns can be unsettling and cause panic, investors who are able to stay the course and keep calm may be able to spot good buying opportunities when the wider market is selling.