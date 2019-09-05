Is Now the Time to Buy Smallcap Core Alphadex Fund FT (FYX)?

Smallcap Core Alphadex Fund FT (FYX) shares are on close watch heading into the middle of the week as the price has moved below the Balance Step indicator, revealing a potential near-term bearish trend. The Balance Step formula is based on near-term moving averages to predict which direction a trend is heading.

When it comes to equity investing, being too confident may be just as detrimental as not being confident enough. Many investors may think they are making all the right moves when the markets are riding high. This may be the case, but sometimes it might be good fortune. Finding confidence to make trades in down market environments may make the difference between a good portfolio and a great portfolio. It can also be quite easy to confuse skill with a long-term bull market. Many bad decisions may still get rewarded when the market keeps heading higher. On the other end of the spectrum, having too much self-doubt may leave an investor with way too many what ifs. Managing confidence in the markets may play a pivotal role when making tough investing decisions. Finding that perfect balance between the needed gusto and the correct amount of caution may help ease the burden moving forward in the equity market.

Some dedicated market watchers will preach the old adage, nothing ventured nothing gained. Some may adhere to the slow and steady mindset. The correct play for one investor may not be the same for another. Some may choose to be fully invested while others may keep some cash on the sidelines. Active stock market investors may have to find that perfect balance between being too risky or playing it too safe. If the market keeps charging higher in the second half of the year, investors may have to decide whether to take profits, or let it ride.

Active traders may be zooming in on some additional technical indicators for share assessment. Currently, Smallcap Core Alphadex Fund FT (FYX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -1.23. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Smallcap Core Alphadex Fund FT (FYX) is 15.82. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Smallcap Core Alphadex Fund FT (FYX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -44.57. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 46.74, the 7-day sits at 49.43, and the 3-day is resting at 53.93 for Smallcap Core Alphadex Fund FT (FYX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 60.26, the 50-day is 59.70, and the 7-day is resting at 57.61. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

