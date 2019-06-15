Is Now the Time to Buy Istar Financial Inc (STAR)?

Istar Financial Inc (STAR) shares are on close watch heading into the week as the price has moved above the Balance Step indicator, revealing a potential near-term bullish uptrend. The Balance Step formula is based on near-term moving averages to predict which direction a trend is heading.

Traders may be trying to figure out whether it is a good time to enter or exit a position in Istar Financial Inc (STAR). Diving into some additional technical levels might help get a clearer picture. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX is 56.66. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Istar Financial Inc (STAR) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 57.42. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI for Istar Financial Inc (STAR) is currently at 77.71, the 7-day stands at 74.18, and the 3-day is sitting at 68.17.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 9.82, and the 50-day is 9.48. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. Istar Financial Inc (STAR)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -14.72. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

