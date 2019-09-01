Is Now the Time to Buy Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)? Analysts Take Aim

Traders may be using technical analysis to help spot ideal entry and exit points. One idea behind technical analysis is that historical price movement trends have the ability to repeat themselves. Technical analysis involves the use of chart patterns to examine market movements and to help define trends. Trends in the stock market are not always easy to spot. Many chartists will strive to determine whether the trend is up, down, or sideways. After defining a trend, the technical analyst may look to see what type of timeframe the trend encompasses. Some traders will look to identify whether the trend is major or long-term, short-term, or intermediate. Being able to decipher what the data is saying may assist the trader with finding potential entry and exit points on a particular trade. There are many different indicators that can be employed when undertaking technical analysis. Many traders will do numerous chart studies to find out which indicator or indicators tend to project the most relevant trading assistance. Learning how to spot these trends might help the trader develop specific charting skills that will hopefully lead to future market success.

Scanning the equity markets, it is quite obvious that there are plenty of stocks to choose from. This may make things a bit overwhelming for the beginner investor, but it should also be seen as a great opportunity. Of course, studying up on every single stock may be nearly impossible. Just focusing in on a few different stocks at a time that pique the interest may be the way to start. Investors are often bombarded with stock picking strategies and sure bet winners. Some of the information might end up being correct, but a lot of it may turn out to be nonsense. If investors decide to manage their own money, they may want to make sure that no stone is left unturned. Doing the proper amount of research can work wonders for the health of a portfolio over the course of time. Following a proven market guru may work for some, but it may leave others with many questions that have gone unanswered. What works for one investor may not work for another.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK), of the Basic Materials sector recently touched $32.75 based on a recent trade, indicating movement of 1.08%. Analysts are predicting earnings per share growth of 127.00% for the current year. The earnings per share growth over the next five years are expected to be -6.06%. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has had earnings per share growth of 15.40% over the past five years.

Currently the return on equity is 30.80% and its debt to equity is 1.12. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a total market cap of $2585.61, a gross margin of 16.00% while the profit margin is 5.20% and the ROI is 14.20%.

Performance

The stats on Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) are currently as follows. The weekly performance is 6.33%, and the quarterly performance is at 5.10%. The monthly performance is -22.14% and the yearly performance is -22.14%. The performance for Year to Date (YTD) is 0.74%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. has posted a trailing 12 months earnings per share of $6.31 and the earnings per share growth for this year is expected to be 127.00%. The ROI is 14.20% and the return on equity for Delek US Holdings, Inc. stated earlier, is currently at 30.80% .The return on assets (ROA) for Delek US Holdings, Inc. is 8.40%.

Earnings per share (EPS) the amount of income that “belongs” to each share of common stock. This is a valuable tool that investors use to determine the value and projected value of a stock. Earnings per share is generally reported in annualized form from the most recent fiscal year. To determine the value, the average number of shares outstanding is usually calculated by averaging the number of shares at the beginning of the fiscal period and the number of shares at the end of the period.

Price Earnings Ratio

The price/earnings ratio (P/E) for Delek US Holdings, Inc. is 5.19 and the forward P/E ratio stands at 9.20. The price to sales growth is 0.26. The price/earnings ratio (P/E) is a market prospect ratio which calculates the value of a stock relative to its earnings. On other words, the P/E ratio is and indicator of what investors are will to pay for a stock relative to its earnings. A firm with a high P/E ratio typically indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the stock and higher performance in future quarters would be anticipated. Going a step further we can also look at the PEG ratio of a company. A stock’s price/earnings ratio divided by its year-over-year earnings growth rate. In general, the lower the PEG, the better the value, because the investor would be paying less for each unit of earnings growth.

Technicals

The technical stats for Delek US Holdings, Inc. are as follows. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) is trading 10.98% away from the stock’s 52-week low and -41.89% off of the 52-week high. Current levels place the company -1.95% away from it’s 20-day simple moving average. The average volume stands around 1010244. Trading volume is a hugely important consideration for any investor. By watching how many shares are trading hands and looking for any changes in that activity, trading opportunities can be spotted along with a deeper understanding of the reliability of other indicators on the stock. A significant increase in trading volume means that more than double the average amount of stocks are moving. When volume is decreased significantly, it may indicate there is an issue that shareholders should watch out for. It’s also important to take into consideration how long the unusual volume sustains for. If it’s only the one trading day, it can be dismissed as an anomaly.

The current stock levels place it -9.02% away from the 200 day moving average. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and the weekly and monthly volatility stands at 3.47% and 4.32% respectively. The simple moving average is the most common method used to calculate the moving average of prices. It takes the sum of all of the past closing prices over a specific time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Increasing the number of time periods in the calculation is an effective way to ascertain the strength of the long-term trend and/or the likelihood that it might reverse. Some argue that this type of average is not necessarily useful because each data point in the series has the exact same impact on the result no matter where it occurs in the sequence.

Investors might be taking a closer look into the crystal ball to try and decipher what is in store for the second half of the year in the stock market. While cautious optimism may be the prevailing sentiment, many investors will be looking to take the portfolio to the next level. With markets still riding high, the big question is whether the momentum will push stocks higher or if the bears start to take over. There may still be a few undervalued stocks with much more upside potential ready to make big moves. Finding these stocks may involve doing a little more homework. Investors may be looking to take advantage of any little sell-off that might provide some bargain buying opportunities.

Beta is used to measure a stock’s price volatility relative to the market. A stock with a beta of “0” indicates that its price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market, decreasing in value when the market goes up.

Disclaimer: The views of the author are in no way suggesting whether or not to buy a stock. Data is provided by Yahoo Finance.