Is Now the Time to Buy Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)? Analysts Take Aim

Traders may be using technical analysis to help spot ideal entry and exit points. One idea behind technical analysis is that historical price movement trends have the ability to repeat themselves. Technical analysis involves the use of chart patterns to examine market movements and to help define trends. Trends in the stock market are not always easy to spot. Many chartists will strive to determine whether the trend is up, down, or sideways. After defining a trend, the technical analyst may look to see what type of timeframe the trend encompasses. Some traders will look to identify whether the trend is major or long-term, short-term, or intermediate. Being able to decipher what the data is saying may assist the trader with finding potential entry and exit points on a particular trade. There are many different indicators that can be employed when undertaking technical analysis. Many traders will do numerous chart studies to find out which indicator or indicators tend to project the most relevant trading assistance. Learning how to spot these trends might help the trader develop specific charting skills that will hopefully lead to future market success.

Investors are frequently looking for any possible way to get a leg up in the market. This may involve committing to plan that will hopefully outperform the market and maximize profits. Many investors will choose to employ top-down analysis. Top-down analysis involves examining the big picture of the economy and the world of finance. After studying global economic conditions, investors may then analyze different sectors that are possibly well positioned to beat the market. After identifying the sector or sectors, investors may then do further analysis of stocks within the specific industry in order to find firms that are successful and primed for growth. Other individual investors may choose to go with bottom-up analysis when looking for stock to add to the portfolio. The bottom-up approach takes the emphasis off of the power and significance of market and economic cycles. Investors may focus on individual companies and not worry so much about the specific industry or economy in general.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), of the Technology sector recently touched $78.62 based on a recent trade, indicating movement of -0.72%. Analysts are predicting earnings per share growth of 23.70% for the current year. The earnings per share growth over the next five years are expected to be 13.94%. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has had earnings per share growth of 2.00% over the past five years.

Currently the return on equity is 10.80% and its debt to equity is 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a total market cap of $12995.10, a gross margin of 65.10% while the profit margin is 12.80% and the ROI is 6.80%.

Performance

The stats on Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are currently as follows. The weekly performance is -1.01%, and the quarterly performance is at 8.49%. The monthly performance is 2.61% and the yearly performance is 2.61%. The performance for Year to Date (YTD) is 28.72%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. has posted a trailing 12 months earnings per share of $2.13 and the earnings per share growth for this year is expected to be 23.70%. The ROI is 6.80% and the return on equity for Akamai Technologies, Inc. stated earlier, is currently at 10.80% .The return on assets (ROA) for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 6.50%.

Earnings per share (EPS) the amount of income that “belongs” to each share of common stock. This is a valuable tool that investors use to determine the value and projected value of a stock. Earnings per share is generally reported in annualized form from the most recent fiscal year. To determine the value, the average number of shares outstanding is usually calculated by averaging the number of shares at the beginning of the fiscal period and the number of shares at the end of the period.

Price Earnings Ratio

The price/earnings ratio (P/E) for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 36.89 and the forward P/E ratio stands at 16.89. The price to sales growth is 4.72. The price/earnings ratio (P/E) is a market prospect ratio which calculates the value of a stock relative to its earnings. On other words, the P/E ratio is and indicator of what investors are will to pay for a stock relative to its earnings. A firm with a high P/E ratio typically indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the stock and higher performance in future quarters would be anticipated. Going a step further we can also look at the PEG ratio of a company. A stock’s price/earnings ratio divided by its year-over-year earnings growth rate. In general, the lower the PEG, the better the value, because the investor would be paying less for each unit of earnings growth.

Technicals

The technical stats for Akamai Technologies, Inc. are as follows. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is trading 37.50% away from the stock’s 52-week low and -8.78% off of the 52-week high. Current levels place the company 1.11% away from it’s 20-day simple moving average. The average volume stands around 851963. Trading volume is a hugely important consideration for any investor. By watching how many shares are trading hands and looking for any changes in that activity, trading opportunities can be spotted along with a deeper understanding of the reliability of other indicators on the stock. A significant increase in trading volume means that more than double the average amount of stocks are moving. When volume is decreased significantly, it may indicate there is an issue that shareholders should watch out for. It’s also important to take into consideration how long the unusual volume sustains for. If it’s only the one trading day, it can be dismissed as an anomaly.

The current stock levels place it 11.36% away from the 200 day moving average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and the weekly and monthly volatility stands at 1.72% and 1.91% respectively. The simple moving average is the most common method used to calculate the moving average of prices. It takes the sum of all of the past closing prices over a specific time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Increasing the number of time periods in the calculation is an effective way to ascertain the strength of the long-term trend and/or the likelihood that it might reverse. Some argue that this type of average is not necessarily useful because each data point in the series has the exact same impact on the result no matter where it occurs in the sequence.

When dealing with the equity markets, investors are often tasked with trying to find stocks that are bound for glory. Every investor dreams of finding those stocks that were overlooked but are poised to pick up momentum. New investors are often instructed to set goals before starting to invest. Creating attainable, realistic goals can be a good starting point before digging into the investment trenches. After setting up goals considering financial status, objectives, timeframes and risk appetite, the next step may involve creating an actionable plan. Once the plan is in place, it may be extremely important to routinely monitor the performance of the portfolio. There are often many well crafted investment plans that for whatever reason don’t seem to be working out properly. Being able to evaluate and adjust the plan based on market activity may end up being the difference between a winning or losing portfolio. Being able to adapt to the fast paced and often times tumultuous market landscape can be a gigantic benefit for long-term portfolio health.

Beta is used to measure a stock’s price volatility relative to the market. A stock with a beta of “0” indicates that its price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market, decreasing in value when the market goes up.

Disclaimer: The views of the author are in no way suggesting whether or not to buy a stock. Data is provided by Yahoo Finance.