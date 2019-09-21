Is Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB.AX) Prepped for a Reversal? SMI Under the Spotlight

Investors are delving into the details on shares of Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB.AX). The share price has climbed the ladder moving past the Stochtastic Momentum Index of +40, indicating possible overbought territory.

The Stochastic Momentum Index, or SMI, is a more refined version of the original stochastic oscillator, employing a wider range of values and having a higher sensitivity to closing prices. The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) indicator was developed by William Blau and is based on the Stochastic indicator. The Stochastic oscillator is calculated using the close price relative to the high low trading range, whereas the Stochastic Momentum Index indicator is calculated using the close price relative to the midpoint of the high low trading range. The most common method of using SMI is to look for buy trades when the SMI falls under -40 and then rises back above through -40. Sell trades are looked for when the SMI rises above +40 and then falls back below +40.

Investors have various approaches they can take when deciding what stocks to stuff the portfolio with. Some investors may choose to use fundamental analysis, and some may choose to use technical analysis. Others may employ a combination of the two approaches to make sure no stone is left unturned. Investors looking for bargains in the market may be on the lookout for the stock that offers the best value. This may involve finding stocks that have fallen out of favor with the overall investing community but still have low PE ratios and higher dividend yields. Whatever approach is used, investors may benefit greatly from making sure that all the homework is done, and all of the angles have been examined properly.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view multiple technical levels. Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 137.61. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB.AX) is 42.06. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -28.57. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 88.92, the 7-day sits at 93.70, and the 3-day is resting at 99.00. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 0.00, the 50-day is 0.00, and the 7-day is resting at 0.00. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Under recent market conditions, it may be quite difficult to be overly bearish. Most signs seem to be pointing in the right direction as investors keep concentrating on superior returns from the stock market. At this point in time, investors may have to make the tough decision whether to be fully invested in the stock market, or keep some cash handy on the sidelines. As we have seen, there will be a few days or weeks where market action may spur some second guessing, but the bulls seem they are still going to keep running. Many investors may be crafting plans for when the good times inevitably come to an end. Being prepared for market changes may help weather the storm when it comes.