Is Momentum Building For Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) has watched the Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) of it’s share price trend higher over the past 5 session. This is a potential signal that strength is building for the upward trend. TEMA is a unique combination of a single exponential moving average, a double exponential moving average, and a triple exponential moving average that provides less lag than any of those three individually. It can be used instead of traditional moving averages for smoothing price data or other indicators. TEMA can also be used as a momentum indicator. Consistent negative value suggests momentum is decreasing while a positive trend suggests increasing momentum.

Stock market investing can sometimes be a wild ride. High volatility stocks may seem to constantly going haywire. Finding a comfortable balance between stomach turning stocks and low volatility stable stocks may be the way to go. Building confidence in the stock portfolio may come with some trial and error for the individual investor. Many people will rely on others to actively manage their money, but there are always those who prefer to have a hand in every aspect of their hard earned cash. Staying on top of the markets may seem impossible sometimes. There is always something happening, and keeping the pulse on market movements may be quite a struggle. Applying the proper amount of time to dedicate for stock research might just be the difference between buying that next big winner or getting stuck with a big loser.

Traders may be interested in additional technical levels on shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE). After a recent check, the Williams %R was spotted at -20.72. Levels can range from 0 to -100. A number charting between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 36.24. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 58.60, the 7-day rests at 59.90, and the 3-day is presently at 42.40.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 31.55, and the 50-day is 26.84. The 14-day ADX for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) is standing at 19.22. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may be trying to decide if stocks will make new highs before the year is out, and whether or not the bull market will celebrate its 9th anniversary next year. The tricky part is prognosticating the short term picture. Investors may not be comfortable enough to go all in, but they may not want to get bearish given the solid economic backdrop. Will there be a big breakout given the strength of earnings and economic growth? Will investors just become numb to the headlines and decide to focus on the positive economic picture? It is always wise to remember that the market can have a correction at any time for any reason. If the political landscape gets even more dysfunctional, then it may be enough of a driver to spur a correction.