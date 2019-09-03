Is Momentum Building For Cintas Corp (CTAS)? Chikou Jumps Above Tenkan

Cintas Corp (CTAS) shares have made it to technical trader’s radar as the stock’s Chikou line has crossed above the Tenkan. The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technique offers the chance to obtain many different types of operating signals through the use of a single graph. As for all trading techniques, when we are using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for our operations, it is always advisable to take into account other elements (volumes, sentiment, seasonality, oscillators, etc …), but certainly the immediate graphic understanding of the trend and its evolution represent the strongest point of the Ichimoku technique. The Chikou span is the lagging indicator component of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo candlestick trading model. The Chikou is a line of the most recent price action, but it is plotted 26 trading periods into the past. Chikou spans are designed to allow traders to visualize the relationship between current and prior trends. Trading signals based on the Chikou span are strongest when it does not touch or cross over any the prior candles.

Investors who have stayed on the sidelines may be considering if the markets will continue to rally higher. Staying vigilant and watching for signs of the next bear may prove to be a crucial element for helping to guide certain portfolio moves. Keeping an eye on historical corrections as well as sentiment and technicals, may help provide the proper insight needed. Investors may be mindful of any meaningful pullback or correction, and they may have a certain percentage in mind for when things seem to be getting out of hand. Cautious optimism may prove to be a profit saver when the bearish winds start to blow. Investors may need to figure out a plan for when to take some profit off the table. Conducting thorough fundamental research on stocks even after they have broken out may help the investor understand the reason behind the move, and whether it is likely to continue or if it is just a temporary spike.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Cintas Corp (CTAS) is standing at 21.74. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Cintas Corp (CTAS) is sitting at 27.38. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Cintas Corp (CTAS) have a 7-day moving average of 261.80. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 55.34, the 7-day stands at 54.07, and the 3-day is sitting at 59.79.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

