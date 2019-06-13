Is it Time to Take a Look at This Stock? Analyst Consensus is in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Brokerage firms covering shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have given the stock a “Buy” rating on a consensus basis. Using the following ratings scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell and 5.0 Strong Sell, analysts have an average recommendation of 2.20 on the shares. Based on a recent trade, the shares are hovering around $45.37 which, according to analysts, yield significant upside potential to the $56.39 consensus target price.

Stock market triumph can be just as much about learning how to minimize losses as it is about picking winning stocks. Not even the most seasoned professional investors are right all the time. Successful investors know how to act quickly and protect themselves from big losses. Sometimes those sure-fire stock picks don’t perform as planned. Being able to detach from any emotion that one might have to a certain stock can help with being able to cut and run when the time is right. Investors will often try to convince themselves that the research was correct and the stock will bounce back, but this can lead to extended losses and future portfolio disaster. Sometimes markets or individual stocks will move in a direction that nobody expected. Being able to take a punch and move on is what may keep investors from experiencing quick defeat in the stock market.

Wall Street firms hire hundreds of analysts who provide recommendations on stocks. Typically, these analysts look at a company’s fundamentals, building financial models from this information in order to project future trends, specifically future earnings. These projections are then used as a basis for providing “buy” or “sell” recommendations. Many investors consider these recommendations very seriously, and often times whenever an analyst changes their outlook on a stock, the price change almost immediately.

There are various types of investment philosophies that investors may choose to follow when approaching the stock market. Value investing involves searching for undervalued or bargain stocks that may eventually offer solid returns. Growth investors often buy companies that have highly promising growth potential. Some investors will choose to invest with a contrarian approach. This entails making investment decisions that are opposite of what the majority are doing, such as buying when everyone else is selling and vice-versa. Socially responsible investors may be searching for companies that subscribe to a high level of ethical or moral standards.

When it comes to investing, overconfidence can be detrimental to securing profits in the stock market. When investors have some early short-term wins, this may lead them to believe that it is their skill and superior knowledge that produced the winners. All though this may occasionally be the case, investors may quickly realize that it is very hard to consistently produce winning results. Sometimes a few wins can lead the investor to believe that they can make any trade work. This may create a situation where the individual gets in much deeper than they should have. Conducting the proper stock research before any trade can help the investor make sure that they are getting into a position for the right reasons.

Earnings estimates can also be manipulated, as the analysts are inclined to minimize them so that it increases the chances that a stock will “beat” the artificially lowered estimate in order to get inexperienced investors to buy.

RSI

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 56.39, but how has it been performing relative to the market? The stock’s price is 45.37 and their relative strength index (RSI) stands at 52.75. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

Investors have a few distinct options when approaching the stock market. One option is to follow the crowd and trade with the consensus. Another way is to go against the herd and adopt a contrarian strategy. When it comes down to it, the investor will typically have to make this decision with their best interests in mind. In general, no investor wants to miss out on a winning stock. Far too often, investors will be overcome with the fear of missing out and get into a stock way too late. Just because a stock has been over performing and seeing large gains does not mean that those gains are going to continue into the future. Investors may be too quick to get into a hot stock without putting in the proper time and energy to research whether or not it is still a good stock at current trading levels. Investors who take the time to do their homework for every trade may find themselves a step ahead of the crowd in the long run.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares are moving 1.59% trading at $45.37 today.