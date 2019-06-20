Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) a Long Term Growth Play? Shares have moved 16.92% YTD

Shaers of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) have been recommended as a long term growth pick according to Beta Research. With the firm’s stock price currently trading around $53.08, the firm has proven a solid track record of growth over the past few years. Investors might consider the stock as a long term growth candidate as the firm has yielded 31.60% earnings per share growth over the past 5 years and 12.00% revenue growth over that same time frame.

Investors have the ability to approach the stock market from various angles. This may include using technical analysis, fundamental analysis, or a combination or the two. Investors watching the technical levels may be trying to chart patterns and discover trends in stock price movement. Investors tracking the fundamentals may be looking closely at many different factors. They may be focused on industry performance, earnings estimates, dividend payouts, and other factors. They might also be studying how the company is run, and trying to figure out the true value of the firm. Keeping track of all the data may seem overwhelming, but it may help give a needed boost to the portfolio.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)’s stock was 16.92%. Over the last week of the month, it was 4.21%, -6.32% over the last quarter, and 11.93% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s stock is -3.61% off of the high and 15.21% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are as follows: -21.05% (High), 25.95%, (Low).

Despite the past success, investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. Analysts covering the shares have a consensus short-term price target of $60.25 on the equity. Analysts have a consensus recommendation of 2.30 based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

Investors have the ability to approach the stock market from various angles. This may include using technical analysis, fundamental analysis, or a combination or the two. Investors watching the technical levels may be trying to chart patterns and discover trends in stock price movement. Investors tracking the fundamentals may be looking closely at many different factors. They may be focused on industry performance, earnings estimates, dividend payouts, and other factors. They might also be studying how the company is run, and trying to figure out the true value of the firm. Keeping track of all the data may seem overwhelming, but it may help give a needed boost to the portfolio.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are only examples. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based only on limited and open source information. Assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.