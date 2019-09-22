Is India Smallcap ETF Vaneck (SCIF) Headed Towards a Reversal? STC In Focus

India Smallcap ETF Vaneck (SCIF) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending higher consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

Investing in the stock market often requires individuals to gauge how much risk they are willing to take on for potential reward. Piling on too much risk can put the investor out of their comfort zone. On the flip side, taking on too little risk may not provide the opportunity to receive enough returns to achieve previously stated goals. Finding that perfect balance may come with some first-hand experience that includes some trial and error.

Moving to some additional technical metrics, we note that India Smallcap ETF Vaneck (SCIF) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 103.93. The CCI was created to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine if a stock is trending or to spot overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above the +100 level would suggest that the stock is overbought and possibly primed for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would indicate that the stock is oversold.

There is no shortage of financial news and opinions as we live in the age of the 24 hour news cycle. Headlines and expert opinions seem to be around every corner when dealing with the stock market. Trying to keep up with all the swirling news can make ones head spin. Even though there may be some significant news mixed in, a lot of the headlines may not be worth paying much attention to. Figuring out what information is useful may take some time for the investor to figure out. Once the filter is in place, investors may find it much easier to focus on the important data. Making investment decisions solely based on news headlines may end up causing the portfolio to suffer down the line.

A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, India Smallcap ETF Vaneck (SCIF) has a 200-day MA of 38.66, and a 50-day of 32.59. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 59.16 and the 7-day is sitting at 66.33. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

India Smallcap ETF Vaneck (SCIF)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -4.90. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX is 21.66. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

High yielding stocks can be very tempting for investors. Trying to maximize the return on every dollar invested is a goal of many individuals. What investors have to remember is that the stocks that promise the highest return potential may also be some of the riskiest to own. Because past performance can’t guarantee future results, investors may need to do some extra research when adding high risk stocks to the portfolio. Most investors are always on the lookout to spot that next big stock winner before everyone else. Making sure that they are not adding too much extra risk when doing this may be the key to keeping the portfolio balanced.