Is Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L)’s Triple EMA Building Momentum?

Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) has watched the Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) of it’s share price trend higher over the past 5 session. This is a potential signal that strength is building for the upward trend. TEMA is a unique combination of a single exponential moving average, a double exponential moving average, and a triple exponential moving average that provides less lag than any of those three individually. It can be used instead of traditional moving averages for smoothing price data or other indicators. TEMA can also be used as a momentum indicator. Consistent negative value suggests momentum is decreasing while a positive trend suggests increasing momentum.

On a typical market day there is no shortage of stock news. Investors are often tasked with trying to decipher which news is worth paying attention to and which isn’t. Not only is there plenty of swirling news, there are usually plenty of opinions that follow. Closely following market sentiment can be useful for some, but it may impede others when decisions need to be made. When it comes to dedicated stock research, taking shortcuts may result in disappointing portfolio performance. Investors have to be careful not to be tempted by the hot stocks of the day. Of course, maybe some of those stocks would fit well in the portfolio, but doing individual stock study can help confirm the addition.

Checking in on additional numbers for Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L), we can see that the company has a Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R of -39.80. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the other end of the spectrum, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 20.35. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 48.41. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) is sitting at 186.17. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 54.61, the 7-day is 52.84, and the 3-day is resting at 41.63.

