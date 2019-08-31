Is HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310) Revealing a Favorable Adjusted Slope Reading at 28.25023

HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310) shares currently have a 125/250 day adjusted slope average of 28.25023. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). This indicator is useful in helping find shares that have been on a consistent upward direction over the past six months to a year. Generally speaking, the higher the 125/250 value the better as this would indicate a consistent increase closely correlates to the actual stock price.

Keeping an eye on the all the day to day happenings in the stock market can be quite a task. Investors may need to try to focus in on the most important information when attempting to examine stocks to add to the portfolio. As earnings reports continue to roll in, investors may be taking a deeper look at some of the names that they have on their shortlist. Investors may also be taking a look at future estimates and guidance provided by companies in order to get a feel of how the stock price may be affected in the future. With the equity market still trading at super high levels, investors may be wondering how much higher some stocks in the portfolio can go. Maybe there are a few winners that look like they have peaked, and investors may have to decide whether to cash in or hold out for more gains. Maybe there are a few losers that have been underperforming and need to be cut loose.

HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310) of the Other sector closed the recent session at 14.000000 with a market value of $2340838.



Investor Target Weight

HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.04530 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 18.210000 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.167693 for HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 2.647367.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310) has a debt to equity ratio of 3.40331 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.159963. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 6.45591. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. HKBN Ltd.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.219480. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.15400 for HKBN Ltd. (SEHK:1310). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.06135 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.05258 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.13615. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.02897 and lastly sales growth was 0.20579.

