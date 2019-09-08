Is Haynes Publishing Group Plc (HYNS.L) Building Momentum?

Haynes Publishing Group Plc (HYNS.L) market momentum is building as the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is showing a down-trend in the name over the past 5 bars. Awesome Oscillator shows the difference in between the 5 SMA and 34 SMA. If to be precise, 5 SMA of midpoints is subtracted from 34 SMA of midpoints which allows to see the market momentum. Awesome Oscillator buy signals are created when the indicator crosses from below 0 to above 0, and sell signals when reversed. The oscillator changes from green (upward movement) to red (downward movement) and back to green again. The oscillator was developed by Bill Williams and outlined in his book titled “New Trading Dimensions”.

Active traders are often looking for the next great move to secure profits in the stock market. Traders might be tracking stocks that are primed for a breakout. When a stock suddenly breaks to the upside, it has the potential to bring the optimistic crowd along with it. The breakout may bring in traders who missed out on the beginning of a run trying to capitalize on the back end. The professional trader is typically one who is able to stand out from the crowd. Being able to separate fantasy from reality can mean big profits for the dedicated trader. Impulse buying or selling on good or bad news is common in the stock market. Being able to come to a reasonable conclusion about why stock prices are headed one way and not the other can be a tough proposition. Paying attention to all the headlines may lead some traders down the path of no return if trades are being made strictly on daily news or even perception or that news. Discerning between what is actually driving a stock and what is perceived to be driving a stock may end up being a large factor between future gains and losses in the equity market.

Looking at shares from some addtional technical standpoints, Haynes Publishing Group Plc (HYNS.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -10.19. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Haynes Publishing Group Plc (HYNS.L) is 16.08. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Haynes Publishing Group Plc (HYNS.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -61.90. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 47.87, the 7-day sits at 47.34, and the 3-day is resting at 56.96 for Haynes Publishing Group Plc (HYNS.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 210.18, the 50-day is 218.99, and the 7-day is resting at 219.37. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Active traders are often looking for the next great move to secure profits in the stock market. Traders might be tracking stocks that are primed for a breakout. When a stock suddenly breaks to the upside, it has the potential to bring the optimistic crowd along with it. The breakout may bring in traders who missed out on the beginning of a run trying to capitalize on the back end. The professional trader is typically one who is able to stand out from the crowd. Being able to separate fantasy from reality can mean big profits for the dedicated trader. Impulse buying or selling on good or bad news is common in the stock market. Being able to come to a reasonable conclusion about why stock prices are headed one way and not the other can be a tough proposition. Paying attention to all the headlines may lead some traders down the path of no return if trades are being made strictly on daily news or even perception or that news. Discerning between what is actually driving a stock and what is perceived to be driving a stock may end up being a large factor between future gains and losses in the equity market.