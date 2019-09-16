Is Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (EGD.AX) Headed Towards a Reversal? STC In Focus

Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (EGD.AX) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending lower consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

Active investors are constantly faced with tough decisions when managing their own stock portfolios. Deciding when to sell a certain stock may be just as vital as choosing which stocks to buy in the first place. There are bound to be extremes on both sides when analyzing buy and sell decisions. Maybe a well researched stock hasn’t seen the gains that were expected at the outset. When emotions take over, the investor may not be able to part with the stock. They may hold on to the equity with the hopes that someday it will bounce back. Of course this may happen eventually, but the situation could also worsen and the stock may keep losing. The same decisions sometimes have to be made when dealing with a winning stock. After a big run, the investor may have to decide whether to take the profits or hold off to see if the stock will continue to push upwards. These are no easy decisions for the individual investor. Being able to make the proper portfolio moves may take some time to master, but it may end up being highly important for continued, long-term success.

Investors are paying close attention to some additional technical levels for shares of Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (EGD.AX). A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 2.03, and the 50-day is 2.15.

The 14-day ADX for Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (EGD.AX) is currently at 12.16. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 49.18, the 7-day stands at 48.98, and the 3-day is sitting at 46.31. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (EGD.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -6.80. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (EGD.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -66.67. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

It is no secret that most investors have the best of intentions when diving into the equity markets. Making sound, informed decisions can help the investor make the most progress when dealing with the markets. Often times, investors may think they have everything in order, but they still come out on the losing end. Investors may need to figure out ways to keep emotion out of stock picking. Sometimes trading on emotions can lead to poor results. Making hasty decisions and not paying attention to the correct data can lead to poor performing portfolios in the long-term.