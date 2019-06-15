Is Dome Gold Mines Limited (DME.AX) on Sale After The -14.89% Decline?

Shares of Dome Gold Mines Limited (DME.AX) have been tilting lower over the past 13 weeks, revealing bearish momentum for the shares, as they have dipped -14.89% over the past quarter. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved 5.26% over the past 4-weeks, -14.89% over the past half year and 33.33% over the past full year. Dome Gold Mines Limited shares have moved 0.00 over the past week.



High yielding stocks can be very tempting for investors. Trying to maximize the return on every dollar invested is a goal of many individuals. What investors have to remember is that the stocks that promise the highest return potential may also be some of the riskiest to own. Because past performance can’t guarantee future results, investors may need to do some extra research when adding high risk stocks to the portfolio. Most investors are always on the lookout to spot that next big stock winner before everyone else. Making sure that they are not adding too much extra risk when doing this may be the key to keeping the portfolio balanced.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 0.20, the 200-day is at 0.22, and the 7-day is 0.18 for Dome Gold Mines Limited (DME.AX). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to examine the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Dome Gold Mines Limited (DME.AX) is currently sitting at 0.01. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 54.77, the 7-day stands at 61.71, and the 3-day is sitting at 77.15. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Dome Gold Mines Limited (DME.AX) is noted at 32.62. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Dome Gold Mines Limited (DME.AX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of 0.00. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Stock market investing can sometimes become highly emotional. Being able to leave emotions out of the major investing decisions might be tricky, but it may end up being a portfolio savior down the road. Nobody wants to see a thoroughly researched stock pick underperform. Holding onto the hope that a certain stock has to bounce back may lead to later problems. Of course, it can be very hard for humans to admit when a mistake was made. Finding the ability to detach from a position can be tough. Humans make mistakes, but being able to learn from those mistakes moving forward can help with achieving long term success in the market.