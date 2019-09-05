Is CGI Group (GIB) Headed Towards a Reversal? STC In Focus

CGI Group (GIB) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending higher consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

Many investors may strive to be in the stock market when the bulls are running and out of the market when the bears are in charge. Investors often use multiple strategies when setting up their portfolios. Some may rely solely on fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Investing can be an extremely tough process. Individual investors often strive to gather and analyze vast amounts of information in order to make educated decisions. Often times, investors may have initial success in the stock market, and then things may turn sour. Confidence may be necessary to make the tougher decisions, but overconfidence may lead to an underperforming portfolio. Overconfidence may cause the investor to make poor decisions because they are relying too heavily on personal interpretations.

Investors are paying close attention to some additional technical levels for shares of CGI Group (GIB). A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 70.26, and the 50-day is 77.72.

The 14-day ADX for CGI Group (GIB) is currently at 15.43. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 57.53, the 7-day stands at 63.35, and the 3-day is sitting at 75.92. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, CGI Group (GIB) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 139.09. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. CGI Group (GIB)’s Williams %R presently stands at -7.77. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

When dealing with the stock market, investors may seek to make trades that will limit regret and create a sense of pride. Often times, investors may be challenged with trying to figure out the proper time to sell winners or let go of losers. Of course, nobody wants to sell a winner if it looks like there may be more profits to be had. On the other hand, nobody wants to hold on to a loser for so long that severe losses pile up. Investors often need to assess their own appetite for risk. Some may be able to stomach large swings on a daily basis. Others may not be able to take the volatility when dealing with riskier investments. Risk decisions may be made on past outcomes, and investors who have experienced previous profits and gains may be more likely to take a bigger risk in the future. Those who have only seen substantial losses may be more risk adverse in the future.