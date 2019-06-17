Is ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) Worth a Look With an ERP5 of 2715?

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) of the Utilities sector has an ERP5 rank of 2715. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

On a typical market day there is no shortage of stock news. Investors are often tasked with trying to decipher which news is worth paying attention to and which isn’t. Not only is there plenty of swirling news, there are usually plenty of opinions that follow. Closely following market sentiment can be useful for some, but it may impede others when decisions need to be made. When it comes to dedicated stock research, taking shortcuts may result in disappointing portfolio performance. Investors have to be careful not to be tempted by the hot stocks of the day. Of course, maybe some of those stocks would fit well in the portfolio, but doing individual stock study can help confirm the addition.

Altman Z

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) currently has an Altman Z score of 0.792138. The Z-Score for predicting bankruptcy was published in 1968 by Edward I. Altman, who was assistant professor of finance at New York University at that time. It measures the financial health of a company based on a set of income and balance sheet values. The Altman Z-Score predicts the probability that a firm will go bankrupt within 2 years. In its initial test, the Altman Z-Score was found to be 72% accurate in predicting bankruptcy two years before the event. In a series of subsequent tests, the model was found to be approximately 80%–90% accurate in predicting bankruptcy one year before the event.

EBITDA/EV stands at 0.096724. This multiple is similar to Earnings Yield, but here we use Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) as Nominator). By doing this, we can compare companies with a different capital structure and capital expenditures. This way it gives a much better idea of the value of a company compared to the popular P/E ratio. As O’Shaughnessy explaines:

“Stocks that have very high debt levels often have low PE ratios, but this does not necessarily mean that they are cheap in relation to other securities. Stocks that are highly leveraged tend to have far more volatile PE ratios than those that are not. A stock’s PE ratio is greatly affected by debt levels and tax rates, whereas EBITDA/EV is not. To compare valuations on a level playing field, you need to account for how a company is financing itself and then compare how relatively cheap or expensive it is after accounting for all balance sheet items.” – James P. O’Shaugnessy in What works on Wall Street

You can think of it as the taking all the revenue and subtracting the costs that solely go into running the business. The downside of EBITDA is that it can be abused by companies declaring as “one-off” costs things that should really be considered normal costs. We use the EBITDA of the last 12 months.

Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) is 0.063879. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for ATCO Ltd. is 0.059101.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) is -0.000466.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) presently has a 6 month price index of 1.143066. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.205294, the 6 month is 1.143066, and the five year is 1.010191. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 3 month is 1.015037, and the 1 month is currently 1.014912.

Returns

Looking at some ROC (Return on Capital) numbers, ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO)’s ROC is 0.064582. The ROC 5 year average is 0.06592 and the ROC Quality ratio is -0.201103. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) has a Price to Sales ratio of 1.10638. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 4.913539, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 14.902886. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Book to Market

A ratio used to find the value of a company by comparing the book value of a firm to its market value. Book value is calculated by looking at the firm’s historical cost, or accounting value. Market value is determined in the stock market through its market capitalization.

Formula: Book-to-Market Ratio = Common Shareholders Equity Divided by Market Cap.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) has a book to market of 0.721621 and an enterprise value of 12851062.66.

Serious investors are often looking for that next batch of quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding quality stocks at a discount can be a tough task, especially with the market trading at such high levels. Many investors will be patiently waiting for a dip to get in on some researched names. Being prepared for any situation may help the investor make those tricky decisions when opportunities present themselves. Nobody can say for sure which way momentum is likely to swing heading into the New Year. Staying on top of the key economic data can help provide a good baseline for stock investing decisions in the near future.

