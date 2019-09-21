iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ)’s Slope Reading Hits -13.84953 For the 125/250 Average

iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ) shares currently have a 125/250 day adjusted slope average of -13.84953. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). This indicator is useful in helping find shares that have been on a consistent upward direction over the past six months to a year. Generally speaking, the higher the 125/250 value the better as this would indicate a consistent increase closely correlates to the actual stock price.

Novice investors might be striving to create a trading strategy that produces results in the equity market. Once all the research is complete and the stocks are picked, they may need to decide what kind of time frame they will be working with in terms of buying and selling. Some investors will be making longer-term term plays, and others will be trying to make shorter-term moves. At some point, every investor will have to decide when to sell a winner and when to cut loose a loser. This can be one of the most difficult decisions to make. Investors may find it really hard to sell an underperforming stock when they still believe that it will turn around and move to profit. Waiting around for a turn around that may never come can lead to the undoing of a well crafted portfolio. Regularly staying on top of the markets may allow the investor to make educated buy or sell decisions when the time comes. This may involve following major economic data, studying company fundamentals, and checking in on historical price movement and trends. Investors who are able to keep their emotions in check might find themselves in a better position than those who let emotions get the best of them.

iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ) of the Software & Computer Services sector closed the recent session at 18.990000 with a market value of $13769967.



Investor Target Weight

iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.02420 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 45.010300 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.000000 for iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

Stock market investors may be well aware of how turbulent the investing climate can be. Markets might be surging to new highs leaving the average investor to wonder what will happen next. When everything is going higher in the stock market, it may seem as though every pick is going to be a winner. Conversely, when things are going down, investors may be cursing the day they ever entered the markets. These ups and downs are a normal part of investing in the stock market. Having a well thought out investing plan may help ease the burden of day to day volatility. Many successful investors and traders will preach the wonders of sticking to an outlined plan. It may take some time to actually realize how well the plan is working. If after some time the results continue to be sub-par, then it may be time to devise a different plan.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at .

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.96003 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.000000. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -0.01205. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. iQIYI, Inc.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.001121. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investors will be paying extra close attention to company earnings reports during this current season. With stocks bordering on all-time highs, any substantial earnings beats may propel stocks to even greater heights. On the flip side, stocks that may be overvalued could see a significant correction if earnings disappoint. Every earnings season has its share of big winners and big losers. Trying to project the stocks that will post large beats for the quarter can be tricky. Even if the research points to a company handily beating on the earnings front, the stock may not always react as expected. Trading around earnings reports can get quite dicey for even the most seasoned investors.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at for iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS:IQ). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 1.53487 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.20872 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at . The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -9.37832 and lastly sales growth was 0.42854.

Investors might be trying to figure out how to play the stock market at current levels. The optimist may see much more upward action in the future while the pessimist may be waiting for the impending disaster. Buying into the market at these levels will no doubt come with a bit of caution. Even at these levels, there may still be some good buys. The average individual investor may need to spend a little more time doing the homework, but it may pay off handsomely if the stock market decides to break out higher. As companies start to report quarterly earnings, investors will be watching to see what types of trends emerge. A generally upbeat earnings season may give the bulls more strength to breakout and continue the charge higher into the later stages of the year.