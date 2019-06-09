Investors Trying to Find the Black: Mass Index Update on RPC Group Plc (RPC.L)

The Mass Index Volatility reading for RPC Group Plc (RPC.L) has dropped below 26.5, indicating a potential move is ahead for the shares. The Mass Index is a volatility indicator developed by Donald Dorsey and discussed in the June 1992 issue of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities. By analyzing the narrowing and widening of trading ranges, the indicator identifies potential reversals based on market patterns that aren’t often considered by technical analysts largely focused on singular price and volume movements. The Mass Index indicator uses the difference between the high and low in a given interval to spot potential price reversals. The main assumption is that prices tend to reverse when ranges widen beyond historical averages. Since this difference is constantly changing (ranges are always widening and narrowing), traders can use the Mass Index to generate trade signals, which occur when the index line (typically 25 periods) moves above 27 and then drops below 26.5.

Strictly technical traders typically don’t pay a whole lot of attention to fundamental factors such as value, competition, or company management. Technical analysts want to figure out trends based on indicators, charts, and prior price data. These types of traders are usually highly active and hold positions for short periods of time in order to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations. Active traders may be quick to unload a position if it does not pan out as expected. Technicians often pay a great deal of attention to support and resistance levels. These are levels where traders believe a specific stock will either see a bounce or a pullback.

In terms of moving averages for RPC Group Plc (RPC.L), the 200-day is currently at 764.58, the 50-day is 789.66, and the 7-day is resting at 790.23. The moving average is a popular investing tool among traders. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a change in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of RPC Group Plc (RPC.L). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 59.05, the 7-day is 65.54, and the 3-day is 76.56. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. RPC Group Plc (RPC.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 211.61. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 22.24.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

There are plenty of technical indicators that traders can choose to follow. With so many different signals to follow, traders may choose to focus on a small number of indicators to start. Many technical analysts will use a combination of different signals in order to help identify the best entry and exit points of a trade. Becoming a master at spotting trends and creating charts may seem impossible for the novice investor. Taking the time to fully understand the methods behind the indicators may help the trader with trying to sort everything out. Studying up on the theory behind some of the more popular indicators may help the trader understand exactly what they are doing when setting up their charts.