Investors Taking Aim at QTS Realty Trust, Inc. $NYSE:QTS: Shares Moving 0.52314678%

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) :

50 day EMA: 48.79531251

100 day EMA: 47.91216644

200 day EMA: 46.70403865

10 day EMA: 49.65928168

20 day EMA: 49.39379593

30 day EMA: 49.20219245

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading on the stock which is currently at 2.55198287. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 2.07160782. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 2.3031041.

Investors tracking shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will note that the stock has seen a change of 0.52314678% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 50.92. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 51.19.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 49.62, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 49.395. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 48.515, and the Lead 2 level is 46.51.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is 0.44185147. Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points:

Camarilla: 48.98333333

Classic: 48.98333333

Classic resistance 1: 50.36666667

Classic support 1: 47.97666667

Fibonacci: 48.98333333

Fibonacci support 1: 48.07035333

Fibonacci support 2: 47.50631333

Woodie: 49.0675

Woodie support 1: 48.145

Woodie resistance 1: 50.535

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 50.92, we note that the stock has seen a move of 3.18071313 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved 4.25793245. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of 9.52688172. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed 37.46288799. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 12.42825607 over that period of time.

