Investors Swarm in on Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares

Investors are sharpening their focus on shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL). The stock saw a move of 2.40% during the latest trading session. The stock price has recently touched $24.78 which has caused investors to take a second look at company shares.

Successfully tackling the equity markets may involve owning a wide range of stocks. Some investors may prefer growth stocks while others may opt for value stocks. Having a good mix of both types may help build of solid foundation for the portfolio. Investors may choose stocks in a specific industry that is gaining strength. If the industry is on the rise, the portfolio may be more likely to succeed. Finding companies that are considered leaders in their field may also be on the investor checklist. A company that has a large presence may help ease investor worry, especially in a down market climate. Finding the perfect stocks to add to the portfolio may not always be easy, and in fact it may be quite difficult. Investors may have to lay out goals to help keep things on track for both the short-term and the long haul.

Investors may be searching high and low for the secret to attaining success in the markets. Knowing when to sell can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy. Holding on to a loser for too long may leave a sour taste in the mouth. Investors may have unrealistic expectations about a particular name. Knowing when to cut and run can be a gigantic savior for overall portfolio health. Of course if investors end up selling winners too early, they will most likely be leaving too much profit on the table. Finding a good balance and knowing overall market conditions can help with the decision if the time has come. Closely tracking fundamentals and technicals can help give some insight into stock price behavior. Making sure company earnings are in line may also be a wise choice when investing in a recently researched stock.

The average investor might not have the time to monitor every single tick of a given stock, but taking a look at historical performance may help provide some valuable insight on where the stock may be trending in the future. Over the past week, Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has performed -4.10%. For the past month, shares are -16.45%. Over the last quarter, shares have performed -20.12%. Looking back further, Sasol Limited stock has been -15.11% over the last six months, and -15.40% since the start of the calendar year. For the past full year, shares are -31.22%.

Price Earnings Ratio

The price/earnings ratio (P/E) for Sasol Limited is 13.78 and the forward P/E ratio stands at 7.47. The price to sales growth is 1.21. The price/earnings ratio (P/E) is a market prospect ratio which calculates the value of a stock relative to its earnings. On other words, the P/E ratio is and indicator of what investors are will to pay for a stock relative to its earnings. A firm with a high P/E ratio typically indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the stock and higher performance in future quarters would be anticipated. Going a step further we can also look at the PEG ratio of a company. A stock’s price/earnings ratio divided by its year-over-year earnings growth rate. In general, the lower the PEG, the better the value, because the investor would be paying less for each unit of earnings growth.

There is rarely any substitute for diligent research, especially when it pertains to the equity markets. No matter what strategy an investor employs, keeping abreast of current market happenings is of the utmost importance. Everyone wants to see their stock picks soar, but the stark reality is that during a market wide sell-off, this may not be the case. Recently, shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been seen trading -21.81% away from the 200-day moving average and -16.41% off the 50-day moving average. The stock is currently trading -37.63% away from the 52-week high and separated 3.60% from the 52-week low. Sasol Limited’s RSI is presently sitting at 34.04.