Investors Set Sail on Market Valuation For Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) boasts a Price to Book ratio of 1.460769. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 6.295510, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 13.539940. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

When doing stock research, there is plenty of easily measureable data regarding publically traded companies. There is also plenty of information that is not easily measured such as competitive advantage, quality of staff, and company reputation. Because there are forces such as the human element that come into play when selecting stocks, prices may not always move as expected. Even after crunching all the numbers and digging deep into a specific company, the stock’s performance still might not match expectations. Investors may realize that sometimes perception can be more powerful than reality. Human emotions can change very rapidly, and so can the prevailing market sentiment as well.

Further, we can see that Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.023861 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.02647. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has a Value Composite score of 19. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 17.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has a current MF Rank of 5311. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is 0.054380. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is 38.462600. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is 37.033400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 37.941000.

Investors might be looking at portfolio performance for the year and celebrating some big winners. Knowing the proper time to sell big winners can be just as important as knowing when to trim losses and cut out the losers. Investors may have become attached to a certain winning stock that nobody else seemed to notice. Holding on to a winner based on some type of emotion may end up hurting the portfolio down the line. Periodically reviewing the portfolio and tweaking the balance may be necessary to help maintain profits over the next year. Maybe there are some new names that seem poised to make a jump. Taking some profits from previous winners might help provide a boost of confidence to help the investor pull off the next big trade.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for last month was 1.15903. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is 0.76767.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). The name currently has a score of 42.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

For any technician, the trend is a major aspect of stock trading. The trend is the dominant movement in direction of a stock’s price. When discussing the trend in terms of stock price, the assumption is that the trend is expected to continue over a certain period of time. Obviously there is no guarantee that a defined trend will continue, but technical analysts will scour the charts looking for signs of a developed trend to help make the best possible decisions. Seasoned chart watchers are typically able to spot if a trend is up, down, or sideways. Learning how to trade the trend is another part of the process that traders may spend years perfecting.